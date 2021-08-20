Person hospitalised after Camden High Street collision
- Credit: Jail Bird/London Borough of Camden Facebook group
A person was taken to hospital this afternoon following a collision in Camden Town involving a cyclist and a pedestrian.
A cordon was put in place towards the bottom of Camden High Street on Friday (August 20) as police and paramedics attended the scene. The person hospitalised was treated for a head injury, the London Ambulance Service (LAS) said.
Following the collision the surrounding area was pictured in total gridlock, with a queue of buses behind the cordon. Side roads in the area are currently blocked off.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 12.45pm today to reports of a collision involving a bicycle and a pedestrian on Camden High Street.
"We sent two ambulance crews, a clinical team leader, and a medic in a car. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.
"We treated two people at the scene and took one of them to hospital as a priority."
The Metropolitan Police has been contacted for comment.
