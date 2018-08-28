Search

Person dies after being hit by train at Archway station

PUBLISHED: 17:26 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:15 21 January 2019

Emergency services are responding to an 'ongoing incident' after reports ' a person under a train'. Picture: @LPADVA

A person died after being hit by a train at Archway station this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to the Junction Road Underground station at about 4.20pm.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We sent an ambulance crew, an incident response officer and a single responder in a car to the scene.

“We also dispatched our hazardous area response team (HART) and London’s Air Ambulance.

“Sadly, a person was found dead at the scene.”

The London Fire Brigade and British Transport Police were also in attendance.

There is a suspended northbound service on the Northern line between Camden Town and High Barnet/Mill Hill East but trains are running on the rest of the line.

One witness, Sofia, 16, was just stepping onto the platform when the incident happened.

“It was really busy,” she told this paper. “I was about to get on a train. There was a bang. I couldn’t really describe the sound.

“There was shouting and people saying someone had been hit.

“The station was evacuated – I was shaking and still feel worried – you hear about it on the news but never expect to see it.”

British Transport Police have been approached for comment.

This page is being updated...

Did you see what happened? Call Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 020 7433 0121 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk

