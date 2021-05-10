Haringey Council leader ousted by rival in Labour group vote

Published: 10:05 PM May 10, 2021 Updated: 11:18 PM May 10, 2021

Councillor Peray Ahmet has won the vote against Joseph Ejiofor in a leadership challenge at the top of Haringey Labour, the Ham&High understands.

In a vote at the group's AGM on Monday (May 10) the Noel Park councillor defeated Cllr Ejiofor, who has been Haringey Council leader since 2018.

This newspaper understands Cllr Ahmet won the contest by one vote after a third candidate, Cllr Mike Hakata, withdrew.

Cllr Hakata was voted in as Haringey Labour’s new deputy leader, replacing Cllr Dana Carlin.

More to follow.