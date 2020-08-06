Search

Advanced search

Save Pentameters Theatre: Hampstead institution searching for £8,000 to ‘stay alive’ after impact of pandemic

PUBLISHED: 17:33 06 August 2020

Léonie Scott-Matthews and Godfrey Old of Pentameters Theatre, Hampstead. Picture: Daniel Daniel

Léonie Scott-Matthews and Godfrey Old of Pentameters Theatre, Hampstead. Picture: Daniel Daniel

Archant

A fixture of Hampstead’s cultural scene since the 1960s, Pentameters Theatre in Heath Street has launched a crowdfunder to stay alive as the impact of the pandemic hits hard.

Pentameters Theatre, Hampstead. Picture: Daniel DanielPentameters Theatre, Hampstead. Picture: Daniel Daniel

Founded by Léonie Scott-Matthews way back in 1968, the independent theatre – which has never received any government grants or charitable funding – is now trying to raise £8,000 to keep going.

It needs to do “vital repair work” to ensure it is safe to re-open. guarantee it can meet its rent, and keep going for the “foreseeable future”.

The theatre – in the heart of Hampstead – has seen performances from Harold Pinter, Dannie Abse, Rosemary Tonks, and treading the boards there has long been a rite of passage for up-and-coming entertainers.

A small group of regulars are now trying to help Léonie and her partner Godfrey Old keep the theatre afloat.

The fundraiser – found here – offers those who donate a number of incentives, and including posters designed by Godfrey, a signed poetry anthology written by Léonie and even limited edition t-shirts.

You may also want to watch:

Fundraising evenings are also planned to help the theatre towards its target.

Famous north London names including Bill Nighy are among those to have backed the theatre’s campaign so far.

Léonie received the British Empire Medal in the 2020 New Year’s Honours list for her services to theatre and to Hampstead.

The theatre is also officially an Asset of Community Value (ACV).

Speaking to the Ham&High after receiving her honour, Léonie said: “Always doing things my way, the alternative way, it can be quite isolating. You think ‘Am I right, or am I wrong?’. I’ve done it in a unique way, single handedly.

“We’ve had our ups and downs in the 51 years we’ve run it, with no financial aid, but we’ve made it work.”

To contribute to the Pentameters Theatre Crowdfunder – visit crowdfunder.co.uk/save-pentameters-theatre

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Most Read

‘Very, very few’ new Covid-19 cases in Camden hospitals, while north London boroughs confirm they’re watching cases closely in case of ‘second wave’

Kate Slemeck

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Customer does a runner with highlights foils still on her head - but hairdresser brushes it off

Mario and Rami saw the woman dash into a car after she asked to go for a smoke outside. Picture: Polly Hancock

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Queen’s Park gangster jailed for brandishing fake gun during armed brawl in Maida Vale

Meckeal Pond. Picture; Met Police

Most Read

‘Very, very few’ new Covid-19 cases in Camden hospitals, while north London boroughs confirm they’re watching cases closely in case of ‘second wave’

Kate Slemeck

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Customer does a runner with highlights foils still on her head - but hairdresser brushes it off

Mario and Rami saw the woman dash into a car after she asked to go for a smoke outside. Picture: Polly Hancock

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Queen’s Park gangster jailed for brandishing fake gun during armed brawl in Maida Vale

Meckeal Pond. Picture; Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Top five Arsenal moments for Danielle Van de Donk

Danielle van de Donk of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Lewes FC Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Meadow Park on 23rd February 2020

Legendary defender Ledley King joins Tottenham coaching staff

Tottenham Hotspur's Ledley King (left) battles for the ball with Arsenal's Johan Djourou during a 2008 north London derby. Photo: Tony Marshall/EMPICS

Hampstead chairman Brown thankful to have Middlesex star Steven Finn in the line-up

Steven Finn in bowling action for Middlesex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Former Arsenal defender Louise Quinn named Republic of Ireland Player of the Year

Louise Quinn of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Lewes FC Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Meadow Park on 23rd February 2020

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, August 6

Harrogate Town's Will Smith (left) and Notts County's Kyle Wootton battle for the ball during the Vanarama National League play-off final at Wembley Stadium, London.