Pentameters Theatre: Hampstead venue’s fundraising appeal gets boost from TV personality Victoria Coren Mitchell

PUBLISHED: 10:00 20 August 2020

Léonie Scott-Matthews, who founded Pentameters Theatre in 1968 and donor Victoria Coren Mitchell. Picture: Nigel Sutton / PA

Léonie Scott-Matthews, who founded Pentameters Theatre in 1968 and donor Victoria Coren Mitchell. Picture: Nigel Sutton / PA

Archant

The fundraising drive to support Hampstead’s Pentameters Theatre had another boost this week as a famous name helped it inch closer to its £8,000 target.

Pentameters Theatre, Hampstead. Picture: Daniel DanielPentameters Theatre, Hampstead. Picture: Daniel Daniel

TV personality, writer and Belsize Park resident Victoria Coren Mitchell donated £500 to the theatre, one of London’s oldest fringe venues.

In making the donation, inspired she said by reading about the appeal in the Ham&High, Victoria said: “This was the first place I ever performed stand-up comedy. And one of the last! Vital to the spirit and texture of Hampstead. Long may it flourish.”

READ MORE: ‘Amazing’ community support rallies to keep Pentameters Theatre going

So far the campaign, run by friends of founder Léonie Scott-Matthews who started Pentameters in 1968, has raised £3,855. Léonie is hoping £8,000 will help it reopen as soon as possible and make a number of repairs necessitated by the “complicated” 19th century building it occupies above the Horsehoe pub on Heath Street.

Léonie Scott-Matthews and Godfrey Old of Pentameters Theatre, Hampstead. Picture: Daniel DanielLéonie Scott-Matthews and Godfrey Old of Pentameters Theatre, Hampstead. Picture: Daniel Daniel

Other donors so far include Bill Nighy and David Hare.

Asher Breuer-Weil, one of those running the fundraiser said “We’re almost at halfway, which is great, but will need to push harder in the next couple of weeks to get to the goal.”

The crowdfunder remains at crowdfunder.co.uk/save-pentameters-theatre

