Pensioners and pupils celebrate Roald Dahl Day in Highgate and Golders Green

Pupils from St Joseph's Catholic Primary School (left) and a resident from Magnolia Court Car Home. Picture: St Joseph's/Magnolia Court Archant

Young and old from Highgate to Golders Green united in appreciation for one of the world’s most famous children’s authors a fortnight ago.

September 13 marked Roald Dahl Day to celebrate the renowned writer who died in 1990 after penning classics such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The BFG, and James and the Giant Peach.

At St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Highgate pupils dressed up as their favourite characters from Mr Dahl’s books such as Fantastic Mr Fox and Matilda.

The best costumes were awarded a book voucher with a “Willy Wonka style golden ticket”.

At Magnolia Court Care Home in Golders Green, elderly residents enjoyed a group reading session where they discussed the life of Mr Dahl and his impact on their lives.

One pensioner enjoyed a laugh at the “disgusting” state of The Twits - another of the author’s famous titles from 1980.

The writer’s books have been translated into 58 different languages and have sold more than 250 million copies worldwide.