Wounded Crouch End pensioner 'shaken up' after zebra crossing collision

Published: 3:11 PM June 15, 2021

Thomas O’Neill , 82, after receiving treatment at the Whittington Hospital following a collision in Park Road - Credit: Polly Hancock

A pensioner says he is “shaken up” but grateful for locals’ support after a driver allegedly collided with him as he walked over a zebra crossing.

Crouch End’s Thomas O’Neill, 82, went to the Whittington Hospital after the collision which knocked him to the ground outside the Maynard Arms in Park Road around 2pm on June 8.

Following injuries including damaged ligaments and a lacerated hand, the local resident has worn a knee brace and a sling for his arm, and had stitches put in his head.

The former caretaker for 27 years at Greig City Academy was on his way back from the pharmacy and buying a lottery ticket when the incident happened. The Metropolitan Police said that the driver stopped at the scene, and no arrest was made.

The Highway Code states drivers must give way to a pedestrian when they move onto a zebra crossing.

The zebra crossing on Park Road, outside the Maynard Arms - Credit: Polly Hancock

Thomas told the Ham&High: “I’m a little bit shaken up and I’m a little bit concerned about going over that crossing again, so I don’t think I’ll use it again."

The 82-year-old, who has lived in N8 for more than 50 years, praised the response of local residents and businesses after the collision.

This help included staff from the Maynard Arms pub rushing to his aid, as they grabbed a medic from the Vale Practice rapid response team to offer support, before an ambulance arrived.

The newsagent Park Local Express also gave the stricken pensioner a big bottle of water to keep him hydrated, which he kept during his seven hours at the Whittington – where he said staff were “absolutely fantastic”.

Thomas O’Neill, 82, a former caretaker for Greig City Academy, praised Crouch End locals' help - Credit: Polly Hancock

Thomas said he had “a lot to be thankful for”, adding: “Everybody down here in Crouch End are all so friendly, they’re all ready to help each other out, you know. We've got good neighbours.”

The former caretaker, who lives at home with his wife, daughter and three grandchildren, said he would like to see increased road safety measures and signage around the zebra crossing in question.

That way, he said, the safety of children walking to school, and for residents including the elderly going about their day-to-day lives, would be improved.