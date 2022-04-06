Gallery

Recent market research has shown a sharp rise in the over-60s rental market over the past few years, with The Centre for Ageing Better (CfAB) reporting that around 200,000 people of retirement age have chosen to rent instead of purchase property.

By 2040, it is predicted that around a third of people over 60 could be living in private rented accommodation, creating a great demand for quality later-living homes available to rent.

Pegasus, part of the Lifestory Group a leading developer of premium retirement communities, has recognised the rise in the ‘silver renter’ generation and has launched a rental collection of apartments available at its newly launched development, Fitzjohn’s, exclusively for those over 60.

Combining luxury living with lifestyle amenities, Fitzjohn’s is arguably the finest new retirement community in Hampstead, located at No.79 Fitzjohn’s Avenue.

According to a report conducted by PHASE, an interdisciplinary design-research consultancy at the Manchester School of Architecture, it is noted that despite common perception that those aged over 60 have a desire to downsize, this is not actually the case.

Instead, it is reported that the desire to move is a case of wanting to move out of the family home in the suburbs to an area that can provide one with a better quality of life in later life.

The apartments at Fitzjohn’s have been designed with recent research in mind and therefore have been created to ensure that those looking to move to the development do not have to sacrifice on space and can enjoy all that Hampstead has to offer whilst living in residences that have a vast palatial air.

Fitzjohn’s provides 29 one, two and three bedroom apartments, including penthouses. The development consists of two mansion buildings, rising to five and six storeys respectively, connected by a ground floor entrance lobby.

Pegasus launch new luxury rental collection at Fitzjohn's: Lounge

Facilities range from a wellness lounge and spa, concierge, beautiful landscaped courtyard garden with seating, owner’s club lounge, guest suite, automated underground car parking and lift lobby with a library.

Each residence at Fitzjohn’s has a distinctive design and layout, ensuring the customer has unrivalled options and choices that meet their personal requirements.

Perfect for those used to living in large family houses, the extremely spacious apartments have grand entrance halls, large dual aspect rooms with deep bay windows, Juliet balconies, high ceilings and full height windows.

The development’s elevated hilltop location provides the apartments on the upper floors with sweeping panoramic views over Central London.

The spacious kitchens are well equipped with integrated appliances, breakfast bar and marble worktops.

The luxurious fully tiled bathrooms have large format stone flooring and walls with polished nickel finishes, wall-mounted mirrors and a wet-room rainforest shower.

The apartments on the garden floor have the benefit of their own outside private garden terraces.

Lynn Higson, an ex-art teacher who is living at one of Pegasus’ other Hampstead later living communities,

Bellevue, says “as I stepped inside, I realised that it was exactly what I had been looking for.

Pegasus launch new luxury rental collection at Fitzjohn's: Lounge

"I wanted somewhere to refresh my life. I needed a home that was modern and accessible yet also somewhere that I felt safe and secure.

"One of the greatest benefits of my new home is the sense of community it provides”.

Emily Nesbitt, Regional Marketing Director at Lifestory Group says: “Recent research has shown that high-quality rented retirement accommodation is in high demand.

"Therefore, we are offering rental options on a select collection of our beautiful and extremely spacious apartments which ensure that occupants will not feel they are downsizing, merely relocating into a voluminous lateral apartment.”

Apartments are available to purchase from £2,100,000 and selected apartments are available to rent from £8,620 pcm.

Rental figure is inclusive of service charge and will both be reviewed annually.

Offer is available on selected apartments only on an assured tenancy issued for a minimum of a 3-year period.

Lifestory reserve the right to reintroduce or amend any such offer they see fit at any time.

Goldschmidt & Howland and Beauchamp Estates are appointed as sole agents.

For further information on Fitzjohn’s contact Lifestory Group on Tel: 020 7980 8741 Email: fitzjohns@lifestory.group or visit: www.fitzjohnsnw3.com