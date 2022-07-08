Tributes paid to pedestrian killed in Haringey crash

Derek Anthony Kernan was killed following a collision with a van in Northumberland Park, near the junction with Trulock Road, in Tottenham - Credit: Met Police

Tributes have been paid to a pedestrian who was killed last week, when he was struck by a van in Haringey.

Derek Anthony Kernan was killed following a collision with a van in Northumberland Park, near the junction with Trulock Road, in Tottenham at 12.30am on Sunday, June 26.

Derek, who was aged 62 and from Haringey, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The family of Derek, who was originally from Dublin, have paid tribute to him saying he was, “very outgoing, likeable with a good sense of humour and liked to help the elderly where possible”.

Officers investigating the fatal collision are now appealing for the public’s help.

The van did not stop at the scene, but officers found the vehicle and the 38-year-old man who had been driving it a short distance away.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and has been bailed until later this month.

Detectives from the Met’s serious collision investigation unit (SCIU) are investigating the incident.

DS Nush Puvitharan, of the SCIU, said that other cars had been near to the scene, and that his team wants those drivers to come forward.

“We really need the public’s help to understand the circumstances of Mr Kernan’s death," he said.

"In particular we desperately want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision and has dash-cam footage.

"It does not matter whether or not you recorded the collision, you may have footage of the run up to the collision or the immediate aftermath.

"Your information could be vital in helping both the police and Mr Kernan’s family to understand what happened, so please call if you can help.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 020 8246 9820 or contact via Twitter @MetCC, quoting CAD 266/26Jun.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.