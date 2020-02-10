Pc admits gross misconduct after colliding with man during police pursuit in Golders Green

The man was hit by a police car in Golders Green in the early hours of this morning. Picture: @999London Archant

A Pc who admitted gross misconduct has been given a written warning after colliding with a man and seriously injuring him at the end of a high speed chase in Golders Green.

An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) hearing saw Colindale-based Pc Marcus Esterson sanctioned for failing to "adhere to policies and procedures" - which he admitted - while at the wheel of a squad car which hit a 50-year-old at the end of a short chase in August 2018.

The Astra-driver crashed into a wall where Finchley Road meets Hoop Lane before getting out of his car - and he was then hit by the Pc. The victim suffered a fractured and dislocated shoulder.

The Crown Prosecution Service declined to bring criminal charges

The IOPC's regional director Sal Naseem said Pc Esterson was "not a poor officer" and added it was "refreshing to note the officer acknowledged his actions were below par prior to the disciplinary hearing".