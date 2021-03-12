Paul Farrell: Former children's hospital porter admits 77 child sex offences

Published: 4:08 PM March 12, 2021

A Kentish Town paedophile has admitted 77 child sex offences, spanning 35 years.

Paul Farrell, 55, of Castle Road, pleaded guilty to sexually abusing eight children between 1985 and 2020.

Farrell was known to his victims, and took two of them to Great Ormond Street Hospital - where he worked as a porter - and abused them there.

Police believe he committed more than 500 offences over the 35 year period.

The Met investigation began when allegations of child sex abuse which took place at a north London address in the 1980s were made to police in late 2019.

The offending continued after he had been arrested in November 2019, with the latest crimes taking place while Farrell was on bail in May 2020.

There has been no suggestion that any Great Ormond Street patients were abused.

Farrell will be sentenced on May 24.

Det Sgt Jules Manock said: “The survivors who have come forward have shown incredible bravery and I hope now that Farrell’s guilty pleas can offer them some closure after years of suffering in silence."

Det Supt Dave Courcha described Farrell as "extremely calculating and devious in his targeting of children".

He praised the courage of the survivors and urged any further victims to come forward.

The Crown Prosecution Service's Jane Ndeti said: "He was a prolific sex attacker who presented himself as a loving family man with a stable job in London’s biggest children’s hospital for nearly three decades.

“Sexual offences against children are abhorrent crimes. These guilty pleas mean that Farrell’s victims will now be spared the ordeal of giving evidence in court."

In a statement, a Great Ormond Street Hospital spokesperson said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with all the victims of this horrendous abuse.

"Paul Farrell has admitted to a catalogue of truly awful crimes and we are deeply sorry that he was able to abuse his position and use our hospital to commit some of his offences.

"His actions are in direct contrast to everything we stand for as a children’s hospital."

GOSH is reviewing its safeguarding procedures and has, with the NSPCC, set up a helpline for anyone affected by this case at 0800 101 996.