Parliament Hill viewpoint works delayed by nesting birds

Michael Boniface

Published: 6:00 AM August 5, 2021   
Parliament Hill viewpoint

Parliament Hill viewpoint - Credit: Polly Hancock

Parliament Hill viewpoint will be restored to its full glory later this year – after nesting birds delayed efforts to cut back the impeding canopy. 

Concerns were raised by the Heath and Hampstead Society at its AGM in July that trees had grown to restrict the famous view over London.  

The group’s chair, Marc Hutchinson, said: "When the society paid for the new display board, which shows the city skyline, it was agreed that the display board would not go further than the gap in the trees that the city promised to keep open. That gap is now closed in somewhat.

"But come the winter, those trees are going to be crowned and cut back and the view will be put back to the view as it stood when that plaque was erected some years ago."  

The City of London confirmed to the Ham&High it was not possible to complete works on cutting back the encroaching canopy due to nesting birds, but that the full view would be restored later in the year.

Parliament Hill viewpoint

Trees blocking part of the Parliament Hill viewpoint - Credit: Polly Hancock

Parliament Hill Viewpoint is one of the Heath’s main attractions, overlooking landmarks such as St Paul’s Cathedral, the Shard and the BT Tower.

Parliament Hill viewpoint

The display board atop Parliament Hill - Credit: Polly Hancock

Hampstead Heath
Hampstead News

