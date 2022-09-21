Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Major makeover planned for Parliament Hill Lido

Hannah Neary, LDRS

Published: 10:26 AM September 21, 2022
Parliament Hill Lido on a busy summer's day

Parliament Hill Lido on a busy summer's day - Credit: City of London Corporation

Plans have been unveiled to revamp Parliament Hill Lido – the 84-year-old outdoor swimming spot at Hampstead Heath. 

The City of London Corporation has revealed a proposal to make over the facility, with a new gym, toilets and changing rooms.

The lido, near Gospel Oak station, currently features an unheated 60-metre open-air swimming pool, open 365 days a year, a small cafe and sauna. A small gym is licensed to run at the facility.

A report by the corporation’s assistant director for natural environment, Stefania Horne, says the lido is getting old and needs investment.

The report sets out a new plan for the site, with a 200 square-metre gym with 40 stations, new staff offices, a shop, new toilets and improved changing rooms. The cafe may also be extended but it is currently rented to a private operator.

The revamp was drawn up after the corporation carried out “a supply and demand analysis”, according to the report.

It adds: “The Parliament Hill Lido has underutilised space which could be utilised to support the swimming offer and provide additional health and fitness opportunities. 

“It is important that the blueprint retains the main function of the Lido, as a cold-water swimming venue...To support income generation, it is proposed to consider and create opportunities for health, well-being and fitness which complement the cold-water swimming offer. 

“A blueprint for the lido will aim to ensure the facilities continue to serve the needs of users and the local community and increase the value of the lido for health and fitness.”

Swimmers take the plunge at Parliament Hill Lido

Swimmers take the plunge at Parliament Hill Lido - Credit: Lewis Whyld/PA

The City of London Corporation, which manages Hampstead Heath, is also investing £700,000 in Highgate Men’s, Hampstead Mixed and Kenwood Ladies ponds in a bid to make them more disabled-friendly and welcoming to swimmers.

The City of London’s Hampstead Heath Committee will give feedback on the Parliament Hill Lido plans on Monday, September 26.

