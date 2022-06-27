Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Gallery

Parliament Hill's second kite display an 'unqualified success'

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 11:48 AM June 27, 2022
Kite Day on Parliament Hill 26.06.22.

A giant whale sails over Parliament Hill for the 2022 Kite Festival - Credit: Polly Hancock

Colourful kites soared over Hampstead Heath's Parliament Hill this weekend.

The kite display took place on Sunday (June 26) with a giant whale and a bright dragonfly among the highlights.

Kite Day on Parliament Hill 26.06.22.Co-organisers, from left Marc Hutchinson (Heath & Hampstead So

Co-organisers (l-r) Marc Hutchinson (Heath & Hampstead Society) Paul Maskell (Hampstead Heath Leisure and Events manager), Melissa Fairbanks and John Beyer (Heath & Hampstead Society) - Credit: Polly Hancock

As families and enthusiasts launched their kites into the breeze, the Aqueduct ceilidh band performed at the Bandstand.

The event, first held last year to celebrate the150th anniversary of the 1871 Hampstead Heath Act, was jointly organised by the Kite Society of Great Britain, the Heath and Hampstead Society and City of London. 

Kite Day on Parliament Hill 26.06.22.Kite flyers Elvira (6) and dad Gonzalo

Kite flyers Elvira (6) and dad Gonzalo - Credit: Polly Hancock

Marc Hutchinson, chair of the Heath and Hampstead Society, said: "It was great to have sun, a strong wind and a large crowd, despite the unexpected suspension of the Overground.

"We, the Kite Society and the City felt it was an unqualified success and it seems inevitable that we will repeat it next year.

Kite Day on Parliament Hill 26.06.22.Kite flyers Hulda and Isabelle

Parliament Hill Kite flyers Hulda and Isabelle - Credit: Polly Hancock

"One of the best things about it is that it is completely free to those attending." 

Kite Day on Parliament Hill 26.06.22.

A pair of legs was a unique addition to Kite Day on Parliament Hill - Credit: Polly Hancock


Hampstead Heath
Hampstead News
Highgate News
Camden News

Don't Miss

Middleton Road in Golders Green, where a fire broke out in a house this morning

London Live News

Golders Green house fire under investigation

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Christina Efthimiou (left) took the City of London Corporation to court over swimming charges for the Heath ponds

The Ponds

Disabled swimmer loses court battle over Heath swimming prices

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
The O2 Centre in Finchley Road

London Live News

Opening date confirmed for new Finchley Road Aldi

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Hampstead Heath is a great place to collect water, grass and woodland-dwelling Pokémon

London Live News

Enquiries ongoing after two teenagers stabbed on Heath

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon