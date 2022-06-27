Parliament Hill's second kite display an 'unqualified success'

Gallery

Colourful kites soared over Hampstead Heath's Parliament Hill this weekend.

The kite display took place on Sunday (June 26) with a giant whale and a bright dragonfly among the highlights.

Co-organisers (l-r) Marc Hutchinson (Heath & Hampstead Society) Paul Maskell (Hampstead Heath Leisure and Events manager), Melissa Fairbanks and John Beyer (Heath & Hampstead Society) - Credit: Polly Hancock

As families and enthusiasts launched their kites into the breeze, the Aqueduct ceilidh band performed at the Bandstand.

The event, first held last year to celebrate the150th anniversary of the 1871 Hampstead Heath Act, was jointly organised by the Kite Society of Great Britain, the Heath and Hampstead Society and City of London.

Kite flyers Elvira (6) and dad Gonzalo - Credit: Polly Hancock

Marc Hutchinson, chair of the Heath and Hampstead Society, said: "It was great to have sun, a strong wind and a large crowd, despite the unexpected suspension of the Overground.

"We, the Kite Society and the City felt it was an unqualified success and it seems inevitable that we will repeat it next year.

Parliament Hill Kite flyers Hulda and Isabelle - Credit: Polly Hancock

"One of the best things about it is that it is completely free to those attending."

A pair of legs was a unique addition to Kite Day on Parliament Hill - Credit: Polly Hancock



