Search

Advanced search

Parliament Hill Farmers’ Market to open on Sundays

PUBLISHED: 19:11 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 19:11 13 July 2020

Parliament Hill Farmers' Market has remained open throughout lockdown. Picture: Parliament Hill Farmers' Market

Parliament Hill Farmers' Market has remained open throughout lockdown. Picture: Parliament Hill Farmers' Market

Archant

Parliament Hill Farmers’ Market will open on Saturdays and Sundays as of this weekend.

Normally, the market which operates outside William Ellis School is open just on Saturdays.

But as of July 19, for the first time the market - which sells organic, seasonal produce - will be open on Sundays too, with opening hours of 10am-2pm.

You may also want to watch:

As an outdoor food market, it has stayed open throughout lockdown, with concerns raised early on in the pandemic over social distancing.

Cheryl Cohen from London Farmers Markets said: “The demand for regional, high welfare, and seasonal foods has continued throughout the COVID crisis and we’re proud to have been able to support our farmers and producers and customers.

“Many new customers have discovered their local farmers market and we hope that they continue to support it in the future.

“Now local people have two days to shop at the farmers market.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Muswel Hill stabbing: Teenager suffers knife wound to chest

Muswell Hill Place, where a 17-year-old was stabbed on July 11. Picture: Google Maps

Swimmers return to Hampstead Heath ponds and Parliament Hill Lido - but ‘abysmal’ booking website ‘riddled with problems’

Swimmers were delighted to be back at the ponds - but others were

Hampstead Heath bathing ponds and Parliament Hill Lido will reopen on July 11

Women arriving to test swimming with social distancing in place on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Sarah Saunders

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Most Read

Muswel Hill stabbing: Teenager suffers knife wound to chest

Muswell Hill Place, where a 17-year-old was stabbed on July 11. Picture: Google Maps

Swimmers return to Hampstead Heath ponds and Parliament Hill Lido - but ‘abysmal’ booking website ‘riddled with problems’

Swimmers were delighted to be back at the ponds - but others were

Hampstead Heath bathing ponds and Parliament Hill Lido will reopen on July 11

Women arriving to test swimming with social distancing in place on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Sarah Saunders

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Hendon boss Allison pleased to have Brooks and James on board

Hendon's goalscorers Joe White and Liam Brooks (pic DBeechPhotography)

Tottenham supporting Serge Aurier after death of his brother

Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur and Richarlison of Everton during Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton, Premier League Football at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 6th July 2020

No regrets for Stokes despite England defeat

West Indies John Campbell (left) and England's Ben Stokes bump fists after day five of the first Test at the Ageas Bowl

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 13

West Indian captain Brian Lara hits the ball for four runs on his way to a new world record Test innings score against England at the Recreation ground in St John's, Antigua

Spurs boss Mourinho sets sights on Europa League title

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho (centre) on the pitch after the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium