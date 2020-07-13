Parliament Hill Farmers’ Market to open on Sundays

Parliament Hill Farmers’ Market will open on Saturdays and Sundays as of this weekend.

Normally, the market which operates outside William Ellis School is open just on Saturdays.

But as of July 19, for the first time the market - which sells organic, seasonal produce - will be open on Sundays too, with opening hours of 10am-2pm.

As an outdoor food market, it has stayed open throughout lockdown, with concerns raised early on in the pandemic over social distancing.

Cheryl Cohen from London Farmers Markets said: “The demand for regional, high welfare, and seasonal foods has continued throughout the COVID crisis and we’re proud to have been able to support our farmers and producers and customers.

“Many new customers have discovered their local farmers market and we hope that they continue to support it in the future.

“Now local people have two days to shop at the farmers market.”