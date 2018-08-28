Search

New Year’s Eve: Revellers discouraged from going to Primrose Hill to see in 2019

PUBLISHED: 12:23 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:23 31 December 2018

Fireworks on Primrose Hill

Fireworks on Primrose Hill

Archant

Revellers have been told not to go to Primrose Hill on New Year’s Eve to watch fireworks from across the capital.

The hill is a popular go-to for people to see in the New Year, and can often provide a great view of festivities from elsewhere.

As has been the case in recent years, travel will be free on TfL from 11.45pm on New Year’s Eve to 4.30am on New Year’s Day.

The weather is set to be clear and mild, with temperatures at 3c. No rain is forecast.

Primrose Hill will be open, although the Royal Parks, who manages the hill are trying to discourage people from heading there on December 31.

Nick Biddle, park manager for The Regent’s Park and Primrose Hill, said: “Although the summit of Primrose Hill has wonderful views across London, it’s not a great location to watch the midnight New Year’s Eve firework display, which is held miles away on the Thames.

“There is no organised event and Primrose Hill isn’t suitable for hosting large crowds as it is steep and paths can be slippery. Setting off fireworks or flying lanterns isn’t permitted as they can both be dangerous when lit in densely populated areas, causing injury or damage to the park or surrounding properties.

“We urge people to respect the park and seek a more appropriate location to watch the New Year’s Eve firework display from.”

