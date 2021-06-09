Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Car parking changes for visitors and patients at Royal Free Hospital

Michael Boniface

Published: 2:37 PM June 9, 2021   
The Royal Free Hospital

The Royal Free Hospital - Credit: Archant

Changes are being made for patients and visitors who drive to the Royal Free Hospital from Monday (June 14).

The Hampstead hospital has rebuilt its multi-storey carpark located at the main entrance in Pond Street.

The ground floor and level one of the carpark will be designated for patients and visitors.  

As building works have taken place, drivers have been directed to park in the Rowland Hill carpark, but that will change as of Monday. This area will revert to staff parking from June 14.  

Parking is at a premium at the Hampstead hospital, so bosses will be hoping the move frees up more space.  

In other recent changes at the hospital, the Royal Free Charity got the keys to its new home, the Pears Building.  

You may also want to watch:

The facility will be able to accommodate up to 200 researchers looking for cures and treatments for health issues including type 1 diabetes, cancer and organ rejection after a transplant. 

