Park Road Lido: Crouch End landmark swimming venue gears up to celebrate 90th birthday

Swimmers enjoy a moonlight swim at Crouch End's Park Road Lido. Picture: Ruth Corney Archant

Crouch End’s Park Road Lido is celebrating its 90th birthday this year, and with the weather beginning to improve a calendar of celebratory events are kicking off.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Next Wednesday sees the lido’s second “moonlight swim” of the year – timed to match the spring equinox on March 20, before plans for the big birthday on June 1 get into gear.

Katy Ferguson from the Park Road Lido User Group (PRLUG) told this newspaper: “The moonlight swims really feel like you’re on holiday!

“Nothing like being in inner London at all.”

Katy added that when built in 1929, the justification was that it would have public health benefits.

She said: “Personally I think the lido is as key to the population’s health and recreation now as it was then.”

The March moonlight swim takes place in three sessions on the evening of March 20. Head along from 6 to 7. 7 to 8, or 8 to 9. It costs £6, which includes soup and bread.

More anniversary events will be announced soon.