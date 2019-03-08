Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Park Road Lido: Crouch End landmark swimming venue gears up to celebrate 90th birthday

PUBLISHED: 14:30 14 March 2019

Swimmers enjoy a moonlight swim at Crouch End's Park Road Lido. Picture: Ruth Corney

Swimmers enjoy a moonlight swim at Crouch End's Park Road Lido. Picture: Ruth Corney

Archant

Crouch End’s Park Road Lido is celebrating its 90th birthday this year, and with the weather beginning to improve a calendar of celebratory events are kicking off.

Next Wednesday sees the lido’s second “moonlight swim” of the year – timed to match the spring equinox on March 20, before plans for the big birthday on June 1 get into gear.

Katy Ferguson from the Park Road Lido User Group (PRLUG) told this newspaper: “The moonlight swims really feel like you’re on holiday!

“Nothing like being in inner London at all.”

Katy added that when built in 1929, the justification was that it would have public health benefits.

She said: “Personally I think the lido is as key to the population’s health and recreation now as it was then.”

The March moonlight swim takes place in three sessions on the evening of March 20. Head along from 6 to 7. 7 to 8, or 8 to 9. It costs £6, which includes soup and bread.

More anniversary events will be announced soon.

Most Read

Muswell Hill stabbing: Teenager in ‘critical condition’ as man arrested over 134 bus knife attack

A teenager was stabbed on the 134 bus in Muswell Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

Muswell Hill stabbing: Teen charged with attempted murder over 134 bus knife attack

A teenager was stabbed on the 134 bus in Muswell Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

Moped thieves jailed: Axe-wielding gang of 7 locked up over offences across Camden, Islington, Westminster and the City

Custody images (from left) of Miguel St Martin, Aflie Warry, Harry Doyle, Reece Salmon and Henry Histon. Picture: Met Police

Café Hampstead: Restaurant site for sale – as woes continue for troubled eatery

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Most Read

Muswell Hill stabbing: Teenager in ‘critical condition’ as man arrested over 134 bus knife attack

A teenager was stabbed on the 134 bus in Muswell Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

Muswell Hill stabbing: Teen charged with attempted murder over 134 bus knife attack

A teenager was stabbed on the 134 bus in Muswell Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

Moped thieves jailed: Axe-wielding gang of 7 locked up over offences across Camden, Islington, Westminster and the City

Custody images (from left) of Miguel St Martin, Aflie Warry, Harry Doyle, Reece Salmon and Henry Histon. Picture: Met Police

Café Hampstead: Restaurant site for sale – as woes continue for troubled eatery

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Tottenham must hope homecoming will give them lift in top-four battle

Southampton's Yan Valery (floor centre) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium (pic: Andrew Matthews/PA Images).

Blues have ‘very good chance’ of beating the drop this season

Reece Beckles-Richards of Wingate & Finchley and Charlie Stimson of Hornchurch battle for the ball (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

EUROPA LEAGUE: Arsenal v Rennes PREVIEW

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette

Spurs to discover Champions League quarter-final opponents

Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen (centre) celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Borussia Dortmund during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first leg match at Wembley Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

ARSENAL FEATURE on Unai Emery: ‘The past does not exist. Only the present and the future’

Arsenal manager Unai Emery gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists