Park Road Lido swimmers buy pool manager farewell gift – a robot hoover
- Credit: Katy Ferguson
The Park Road Lido User Group (PRLUG) presented outgoing manager Will Holmes with an unusual farewell gift as they waved him off – a robot hoover.
Will has managed the Lido along rest of the leisure facilities at Park Road for three years had inspired the gift by expressing a frustration with housework.
Katy Ferguson of the PRLUG paid tribute to his work over the last few years.
She said: "Will was instrumental in getting consistent all year round opening hours at the Lido, putting on moonlight swims, getting the Lido safely re-opened after lock down and jointly set up a party to celebrate the Lido’s 90th anniversary in June 2019, as well as commissioning a photographic display of the Lido that hangs in the leisure centre."
The Lido first opened on June 1, 1929 and has served would-be swimmers in north London since then. Local MP Catherine West is among those to swear by swimming there regularly.