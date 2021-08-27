Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Park Road Lido swimmers buy pool manager farewell gift – a robot hoover

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 4:20 PM August 27, 2021    Updated: 4:52 PM August 27, 2021
Members of the Park Road Lido User Group with outgoing manager Will Holmes (centre, back row) 

Members of the Park Road Lido User Group with outgoing manager Will Holmes (centre, back row) - Credit: Katy Ferguson

The Park Road Lido User Group (PRLUG) presented outgoing manager Will Holmes with an unusual farewell gift as they waved him off – a robot hoover. 

Will has managed the Lido along rest of the leisure facilities at Park Road for three years had inspired the gift by expressing a frustration with housework.

Katy Ferguson of the PRLUG paid tribute to his work over the last few years.

Will Holmes from Park Road Pools and Fitness meets his new robotic hoover

Will Holmes from Park Road Pools and Fitness meets his new robotic hoover - Credit: Katy Ferguson

She said: "Will was instrumental in getting consistent all year round opening hours at the Lido, putting on moonlight swims, getting the Lido safely re-opened after lock down and jointly set up a party to celebrate the Lido’s 90th anniversary in June 2019, as well as commissioning a photographic display of the Lido that hangs in the leisure centre."

The Lido first opened on June 1, 1929 and has served would-be swimmers in north London since then. Local MP Catherine West is among those to swear by swimming there regularly.

