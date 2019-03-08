Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Avenue Nursery: Neighbours and parents in stand-off over plans to expand Highgate nursery

PUBLISHED: 16:24 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:12 13 March 2019

Four of the residents of Jacksons Lane who opposed the expansion of neighbouring nursery. From left Ebrahim Ali, Mike Klein, Rani Jowell and Susan Ali with campaign literature. Picture: Polly Hancock

Four of the residents of Jacksons Lane who opposed the expansion of neighbouring nursery. From left Ebrahim Ali, Mike Klein, Rani Jowell and Susan Ali with campaign literature. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archant

Avenue Nursery has renewed its efforts to expand and build a new classroom, but neighbours still aren’t impressed with the new plans.

Avenue Nursery and Pre-Prep School, Highgate Avenue N6. Picture: Polly HancockAvenue Nursery and Pre-Prep School, Highgate Avenue N6. Picture: Polly Hancock

The private nursery and pre-prep school in Highgate Avenue, which charges up to £4,900-a-term, is looking to build on its garden.

The extension will back on to houses in Jacksons Lane. The expansion will allow the nursery to have all 90 of its children on-site at once.

The initial application was withdrawn last summer after it was met by a barrage of objections. Neighbours complained about increased traffic, noise and “deception” over the number of pupils.

Elspeth Clements, who lives in Highgate Avenue, still doesn’t back the plans- despite the changes.

A map of those supporting and opposing the application, accurate as of 13/03/2019.

She said: “There are 30 households who have lived nearby for years. We feel it’s a development too far.

“The noise screens won’t be enough and it will overlook the houses. The playground still looks directly into my bedroom. We don’t have any privacy.”

Rani Jowell, who lives in Jacksons Lane said: “It’s a question of 20 children and their rich parents having their say and affecting so many lives.”

Dozens of parents from Highgate, Muswell Hill and Crouch End have backed the scheme. Many have said it will help working parents and paid tribute to its role in the community.

The nursery started off life with six children in 1977, before growing to have 45 children in 1989. A recent letter from the Department for Education says it could now host up to 100 pupils, but Ms Fysh has told the Ham&High this will not happen.

The nursery’s principal Mary Fysh has said there will be no overall rise in pupil numbers, and there will be no increase in traffic in total.

Ms Fysh said the classroom will be behind a four-metre wall, which will provide further sound protection.

She said: “The residents were invited last year to visit the school and view proposals; only a few visited.”

The application also blames the “disproportionate” hostile response to last year’s plans on the “hot summer” meaning neighbours were more aware of the inevitable noise of the school.

The Highgate Society has objected to the proposals saying they “show contempt” for residents’ ability to enjoy their outside space.

What do you think of the plans? Send in your thoughts to our letters page at: letters@hamhigh.co.uk

Most Read

Muswell Hill stabbing: Teenager in ‘critical condition’ as man arrested over 134 bus knife attack

A teenager was stabbed on the 134 bus in Muswell Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

Muswell Hill stabbing: Teen charged with attempted murder over 134 bus knife attack

A teenager was stabbed on the 134 bus in Muswell Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

Moped thieves jailed: Axe-wielding gang of 7 locked up over offences across Camden, Islington, Westminster and the City

Custody images (from left) of Miguel St Martin, Aflie Warry, Harry Doyle, Reece Salmon and Henry Histon. Picture: Met Police

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Café Hampstead: Restaurant site for sale – as woes continue for troubled eatery

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Muswell Hill stabbing: Teenager in ‘critical condition’ as man arrested over 134 bus knife attack

A teenager was stabbed on the 134 bus in Muswell Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

Muswell Hill stabbing: Teen charged with attempted murder over 134 bus knife attack

A teenager was stabbed on the 134 bus in Muswell Hill. Picture: Sam Volpe

Moped thieves jailed: Axe-wielding gang of 7 locked up over offences across Camden, Islington, Westminster and the City

Custody images (from left) of Miguel St Martin, Aflie Warry, Harry Doyle, Reece Salmon and Henry Histon. Picture: Met Police

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Café Hampstead: Restaurant site for sale – as woes continue for troubled eatery

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Gunners Aubameyang pleased to get penalty redemption against United

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) and Manchester United's Chris Smalling battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.PA

Borough keep hold of grip on second spot

Haringey Borough players line up before kick-off (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

EUROPA LEAGUE: Arsenal boss Unai Emery and Lucas Torreira open up on crucial Rennes clash

Arsenal manager Unai Emery instructs his players

Tottenham Ladies’ away clash postponed due to M1 troubles

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies manager Karen Hills at Leigh Sports Village (pic: Wu's Photography).

Belsize Park winning streak ended by title rivals but they remain top of the standings

Harpenden V Belsize Park - Belsize Park in action. Picture: Karyn Haddon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists