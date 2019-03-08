Search

Advanced search

Paradise Hampstead: Indian restaurant's customers raise thousands for charity at venue's 50th birthday

PUBLISHED: 15:25 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:25 04 September 2019

Wasel Ali at Paradise Indian restaurant's 50th birthday on Tuesday night. Picture: Harry Taylor

Wasel Ali at Paradise Indian restaurant's 50th birthday on Tuesday night. Picture: Harry Taylor

Archant

Charitable friends of the Paradise restaurant in South End Road helped raise thousands for charity on Tuesday night, as it celebrated its 50th birthday.

Wasel Ali, whose father Shahid started the Indian eatery five decades ago, auctioned off table names and dishes to raise money for the Royal Free Charity, Myloma and mental health charity SANE.

Speaking to this newspaper outside the packed birthday celebrations, he said: "I'm really honoured and proud that we're still here after 50 years. We're a real community and neighbourhood restaurant. We have seen people grow up, three generations of people. It's such a warm feeling.

You may also want to watch:

""I was born and bred in Hampstead, I was always encouraged to come into the restaurant and pop in. Learn how to deal with people, and I've learnt a lot. Our food is fantastic but we try and curate a happy place. It's so rewarding when people leave and they're satisfied."

Royal Free chief executive Caroline Clarke was among the guests and the charities chosen are close to Wasel's heart.

"I didn't want any gifts, I was happy for people to come along. The Royal Free are super dear to us. They do an amazing job. Myloma, a friend of mine had them and I got to know the chair. It is one of those cancers where nobody knows what it is. SANE we're supporting because of one of our guests at the restaurant and I'm more than happy to help them."

Looking to the future the 47-year-old said he hasn't got any plans to open up any other restaurants, but may look to offer a delivery service in the future.

Most Read

Steeds Road: Muswell Hill woman dies in hospital after suffering serious head and neck injuries.

Forensic officers at the house in Steeds Road, Muswell Hill. Picture: @DanMoss

‘Where are you really from?’ – Muswell Hill councillor racially abused on Northern line opens up about discrimination she faces daily

The two men were on a northbound northern line tube train from Camden Town at around 9.30pm on Friday June 21, and racially abused Cllr Julia Ogiehor. Picture: Julia Ogiehor

Hampstead councillor tells tube racist to ‘sit down and shut up’ after two Muslims are racially abused

Cllr Oliver Cooper Picture: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Gabriella Pedditzi: Garden Suburb violin prodigy crowdfunding to attend historic Purcell music school

Gabriella Pedditzi. Picture: Pedditzi family

Metropolitan line sex assault: Police appeal for witnesses over reported rush hour attack on tube to Finchley Road

The Metropolitan Line will be closed between Aldgate and Finchley Road on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings (Photo: HTUK)

Most Read

Steeds Road: Muswell Hill woman dies in hospital after suffering serious head and neck injuries.

Forensic officers at the house in Steeds Road, Muswell Hill. Picture: @DanMoss

‘Where are you really from?’ – Muswell Hill councillor racially abused on Northern line opens up about discrimination she faces daily

The two men were on a northbound northern line tube train from Camden Town at around 9.30pm on Friday June 21, and racially abused Cllr Julia Ogiehor. Picture: Julia Ogiehor

Hampstead councillor tells tube racist to ‘sit down and shut up’ after two Muslims are racially abused

Cllr Oliver Cooper Picture: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Gabriella Pedditzi: Garden Suburb violin prodigy crowdfunding to attend historic Purcell music school

Gabriella Pedditzi. Picture: Pedditzi family

Metropolitan line sex assault: Police appeal for witnesses over reported rush hour attack on tube to Finchley Road

The Metropolitan Line will be closed between Aldgate and Finchley Road on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings (Photo: HTUK)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal duo nominated for World XI

Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Captain Malan says Middlesex must learn from Royal London One-Day cup exit

Dawid Malan of Middlesex sprints for a quick single during Essex Eagles vs Middlesex, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 19th April 2019

Arsenal’s Williamson impresses on England duty

England's Leah Williamson, Georgia Stanway, Demi Stokes, Beth Mead and Nikita Parris line up ahead of a match

Maidstone stabbing: Hornsey teen appears in court charged with Andre Bent’s murder

Andre Bent, 21, (right) was killed in Maidstone. Picture: Kent Police / family handout

Paradise Hampstead: Indian restaurant’s customers raise thousands for charity at venue’s 50th birthday

Wasel Ali at Paradise Indian restaurant's 50th birthday on Tuesday night. Picture: Harry Taylor
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists