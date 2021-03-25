Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Children’s A&E to reopen at Royal Free as NHS asks public's views

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 6:00 AM March 25, 2021   
The Royal Free Hospital

Emergency paediatric services were moved to the Whittington - Credit: Archant

Children’s A&E services at the Royal Free Hospital will resume on April 12.  

The paediatric emergency departments and general in-patient wards were closed on September 25 and moved to the Whittington Hospital to help manage rising cases of Covid-19.  

Concerns were raised at the time about the decision, and fears it could be made permanent. North London Partners is currently asking for feedback on the temporary changes from the public, patients and staff. Visit conversation.northlondonpartners.org.uk/emergency-paediatric-changes

The hospital in Pond Street has announced paediatric services will be brought back on April 12 at 9am. The emergency department will be open for 24 hours, seven days a week - as previously.  

The decision follows the Royal Free’s chief exec Kate Slemeck telling the Ham&High in January that discussions were under way for paediatric services to return.  

If children require emergency care before April 12, residents are being told to use the Whittington Hospital, Barnet Hospital, North Middlesex Hospital or St Mary’s Hospital.  

For more information visit https://www.royalfree.nhs.uk/services/services-a-z/emergency-department/childrens-ae/

You may also want to watch:

The Royal Free Hospital
Hampstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A Covid-19 mobile testing unit set up at the White Hart pub in Fernhill Heath, near Worcester. Worce

Coronavirus

Covid-19 surge testing begins in Muswell Hill for Brazilian variant

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
A Community safety patrol officer hands a coronavirus test to a resident in Bramley Green, Hampshire

Covid-19 surge testing: Brazilian variant found in Muswell Hill

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
The Ham&High's front pages during a year of Covid-19

Covid - A Year On

Covid - A Year On: North London reflects on the pandemic's impact

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Customers outside the new store

Gallery

Ole & Steen opens Hampstead High Street bakery

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus