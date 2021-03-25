Children’s A&E to reopen at Royal Free as NHS asks public's views

Published: 6:00 AM March 25, 2021

Children’s A&E services at the Royal Free Hospital will resume on April 12.

The paediatric emergency departments and general in-patient wards were closed on September 25 and moved to the Whittington Hospital to help manage rising cases of Covid-19.

Concerns were raised at the time about the decision, and fears it could be made permanent. North London Partners is currently asking for feedback on the temporary changes from the public, patients and staff. Visit conversation.northlondonpartners.org.uk/emergency-paediatric-changes

The hospital in Pond Street has announced paediatric services will be brought back on April 12 at 9am. The emergency department will be open for 24 hours, seven days a week - as previously.

The decision follows the Royal Free’s chief exec Kate Slemeck telling the Ham&High in January that discussions were under way for paediatric services to return.

If children require emergency care before April 12, residents are being told to use the Whittington Hospital, Barnet Hospital, North Middlesex Hospital or St Mary’s Hospital.

For more information visit https://www.royalfree.nhs.uk/services/services-a-z/emergency-department/childrens-ae/