Paddling pool to be open all week after pipes replaced

André Langlois

Published: 10:28 AM June 27, 2022
Empty paddling pool in a park on a sunny day

Priory Park paddling pool has yet to open this summer. - Credit: Frankie Lister-Fell

The reopening of the Priory Park paddling pool has been further delayed, with Victorian pipes needing to be replaced.

Work will begin on July 7, with a trench dug across the Hornsey park to lay the pipe.

Haringey Council says "it is hoped" it will be completed in time for the school holidays, which begin on July 22.

Pools at Lordship Recreation Ground and Bruce Castle Park opened this month but plumbing issues caused a delay at Priory Park.

There has been criticism of the Friday to Sunday opening days for the pools, but Haringey says the pools will be open all week during the holidays.

Cllr Julie Davies, cabinet member for communities and civic life, said: “While a plumbing issue meant we were unable to open our paddling pool in Priory Park as planned, we hope to have it up and running in time for the start of the summer holidays, when all three of our pools are scheduled to be open seven days a week."

She said the investment will safeguard the Priory Park Pool for the future, and that the council will explore ways to expand water-play opportunities for children.

Haringey Council
Hornsey News
Haringey News

