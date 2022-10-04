Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Pets compete at Westminster's annual Animal Welfare and Dog Show

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 12:34 PM October 4, 2022
Poppy, a white Coton du Tulear,

Poppy, a white Coton de Tulear, took away three rosettes at the Animal Welfare & Dog Show at Paddington Rec on Oct 1 - Credit: Natasha Blair

Dogs and their owners and friends gathered in Paddington Rec for the annual Animal Welfare & Dog Show.

Now in its second year, the event on Saturday (October 1) was attended by Westminster's mayor, Cllr Hamza Taouzzale, the leader of Westminster City Council, Cllr Adam Hug, and the council's animal welfare champion, Jessica Toale.

Westminster's mayor Cllr Hamza Taouzzale

Westminster's mayor Cllr Hamza Taouzzale with a pup at the annual Animal Welfare & Dog Show - Credit: WCC

The event saw 60 dogs and pups an opportunity to compete in eight categories including Waggiest Tails and Dog The Judge Would Most Like To Take Home.

During the day dogs were microchipped for free and owners and handlers were offered free advice on health and welfare.

A dog and handler at Paddington Rec's annual Animal Welfare & Dog Show

A dog and handler at Paddington Rec's annual Animal Welfare & Dog Show - Credit: WCC

Natasha Blair's white Coton de Tulear, Poppy, took away three rosettes from the eight scheduled events.

The event was sponsored by Metro Bank and Platinum foods and was supported by the Kensal Green-based Mayhew animal charity, Streetvet and the Cinnamon Trust. 

Animal Welfare & Dog Show

Judges, including Westminster mayor, Cllr Hamza Taouzzale, had a tough job to do at the Animal Welfare & Dog Show - Credit: WCC

Any local residents wanting to help next year should get in touch by emailing animalwelfare@westminster.gov.uk

