'I can't imagine life without Alfie': Plea for missing cat blind in one eye
A heartbroken owner is pleading to help find its missing cat, which is blind in one eye.
Two-year old Alfie disappeared from St James’s Close, between St John’s Wood and Primrose Hill, on August 20 after falling out of a second-floor window.
Startled and scared, the indoor tabby cat then scarpered towards Prince Albert Road in the direction of Primrose Hill park – the last time he was seen.
Alfie’s owner Ana del Canto said: “I have searched day and night and have followed all possible suggestions.
“I am desperate to find him as he is like a child to me and the best thing to have happened to me in a long time, we are very connected and I can’t imagine life without him.
“I am hoping someone kind has been looking after him or knows anything at all regarding his whereabouts or health.”
To provide information to the owner, who is offering a reward for Alfie's return, contact 07917 379 744.
