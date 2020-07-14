Baby owl rescued from Highgate park soars back into the trees with ‘special friend’

Ollie when he was found in Waterlow Park (left) and when he was freed weeks later (right). Picture: Friends of Waterlow Park Archant

A stranded baby owl has been rescued from a Highgate park and released back into the wild with its “special friend”.

Ollie being released back into the wild. Picture: Friends of Waterlow Park Ollie being released back into the wild. Picture: Friends of Waterlow Park

Ollie the owlet, who was thought to have tried to flee the nest too early, was found in a precarious position on the ground of Waterlow Park two weeks ago, leaving him endangered and exposed to foxes.

After help from a park ranger and the wildlife rescue services, Ollie joined other rescue owls at Trent Park in Cockfosters, where he thrived and made one “special friend”.

On July 10, shortly before dusk, Ollie and his partner in flight were released back into the wild near the spot where Ollie was first found in Waterlow Park.

As the lid came off their travelling cardboard box, the pair of owlets appeared a little uncertain but then they spread their wings and soared off into the trees.

Fiona Murphy, chair of the Friends of Waterlow Park, said: “We see the ducks, moorhens, Canada Geese and various birds by day but not the night owls, so it was a rather special moment to get that close and see them taking possession again of their natural habitat.”