Search

Advanced search

Oriel Place works set for 2021 completion

PUBLISHED: 16:30 08 October 2020

The plans for Oriel Place, which include benches, lighting and the removal of the gate. Picture: Harry Taylor

The plans for Oriel Place, which include benches, lighting and the removal of the gate. Picture: Harry Taylor

Archant

Works to revamp Oriel Place will not be completed until Spring 2021, due to delays from coronavirus.

Renovation began in February to open up the courtyard space. The historic railings which fenced it off from the alley have been removed, and plans included new benches, replacing the pavement and planting a hedge in the area.

The project had been controversial, with neighbours citing fears about an increase in antisocial behaviour when completed.

You may also want to watch:

The pandemic saw work halted in March, with the fencing erected for the project becoming home to lockdown poems by local David Dinnell.

A Camden Council spokesperson has confirmed work will resume in the next few weeks, including repairing street lights and installing CCTV cameras.

The spokesperson added: “However the main footway works remain currently on hold as other works are currently taking place although they are expected to commence in early 2021.”

READ MORE: Councillor calls for Camden to halt Oriel Place scheme amid pandemic

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Hendon boss Allinson full of praise despite FA Cup defeat to Maidstone

Hendon manager Lee Allinson (Pic:DBeechPhotography)

Arsenal boss Montemurro full of praise for goalkeeper Zinsberger despite Chelsea defeat

Arsenal Women Manager Joe Montemurro

Tottenham cruise to victory over London Lionesses

Tottenham Hotspur's goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer gestures on the pitch during the FA Women's Super League match at The Hive Stadium, London.

‘It’s a wrench to leave’: Outgoing fire chief looks back on time in Camden

Simon Tuhill and Camden firefighters outside Koko the month after they saved the historic music venue from ruin. Picture: David Parry/PA

Lucky husband finds lost wedding ring in Hampstead Heath Mixed Pond – with help of wetsuit and metal detector

The Hampstead Heath Mixed Pond. Picture: Joshua Thurston