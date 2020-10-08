Oriel Place works set for 2021 completion

The plans for Oriel Place, which include benches, lighting and the removal of the gate. Picture: Harry Taylor Archant

Works to revamp Oriel Place will not be completed until Spring 2021, due to delays from coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Renovation began in February to open up the courtyard space. The historic railings which fenced it off from the alley have been removed, and plans included new benches, replacing the pavement and planting a hedge in the area.

The project had been controversial, with neighbours citing fears about an increase in antisocial behaviour when completed.

You may also want to watch:

The pandemic saw work halted in March, with the fencing erected for the project becoming home to lockdown poems by local David Dinnell.

A Camden Council spokesperson has confirmed work will resume in the next few weeks, including repairing street lights and installing CCTV cameras.

The spokesperson added: “However the main footway works remain currently on hold as other works are currently taking place although they are expected to commence in early 2021.”

READ MORE: Councillor calls for Camden to halt Oriel Place scheme amid pandemic