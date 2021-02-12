'Who we celebrate reflects our values,' says leader as park renamed

Published: 11:06 AM February 12, 2021 Updated: 11:11 AM February 12, 2021

Cllr Joseph Ejiofor next to Oliver Tambo's statue in the former Albert Road Rec - Credit: Haringey Council

Haringey Council has approved the plan to rename the Albert Road Recreation Ground in honour of South African anti-apartheid campaigner OR Tambo.

The town hall announced it was to open a consultation over the plan in October 2020, with 51% responding in favour of the change.

Haringey's cabinet agreed the name OR Tambo Recreation Ground on Tuesday (February 9) with council leader Joseph Ejiofor saying how important the move is.

He said: “Some people will ask why place names, street names and statues matter.

“We believe that they matter because as a society, who we choose to elevate, commemorate and celebrate reflects the values we place on these people and the communities that they represent.

“It reflects the belief that they can be a role model for others. Changing the name of a park or street does not eradicate racial injustice on its own, but it is one of the tangible steps we can take to ultimately make that wider change happen.”

You may also want to watch:

A statue of OR was erected in the park in 2019.