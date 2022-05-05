Application to build 'garden studio' in Muswell Hill shared property
Objections have been lodged against plans for a "garden studio" at a Muswell Hill property.
An application has been submitted to Haringey Council to demolish a back garden shed and garage in The Avenue and replace it with a garden studio.
The property is a two-bedroom flat within a converted house including two other apartments.
The design report says the proposed studio backs on to Dukes Avenue.
"The proposed development seeks to replace the garage at the back of the garden with a new sustainable garden room/studio", the report says, which will be clad in timber in keeping with "many back gardens in the area".
Among the seven objections are that permission has not been sought from the other freeholders in the house and that the room will cause "significant noise" for neighbours when used for entertaining.
They say: "It is a self contained small bungalow that has the same amenities as a studio flat."
To comment on the application, deadline May 9, visit planningservices.haringey.gov.uk with reference HGY/2022/0987.