Opinion: We must suspend and review 5G roll out

Campaigner Jessica Learmond-Criqui wants 5G roll out suspended until health concerns are investigated. Picture: POLLY HANCOCK Archant

In the past, mobile broadband networks have been designed to meet the needs of people. Today, 5G technology has been created for the needs of machines and will tie all internet connected devices together - well over 100 billion devices.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It achieves this by breaking data down into smaller packages, allowing for faster transmission times - 10 to 100 times faster than 4G - permitting machines to achieve near seamless communication. The idea behind 5G is to use untapped bandwidth of the extremely high-frequency millimeter wave (MMW), between 30GHz and 300GHz, in addition to some lower and mid-range frequencies.

High-frequency MMWs travel a short distance, don't travel well through buildings and tend to be absorbed by rain and plants leading to signal interference. It's infrastructure needs thousands of smaller cell towers situated closer together with wireless antennas every few feet, probably on every lamp post and utility pole in your neighbourhood.

In 2011, the WHO classified radio frequency radiation (RFR) as used by mobile phone masts as carcinogenic and specified that the use of mobile phones could lead to specific forms of brain tumors. Many studies, including the US National Toxicology Program (NTP) Study on Cell Phone Radiation, have associated low-level RFR exposure with a litany of health effects leading to myriad diseases including cancer, premature ageing and insomnia.

Over 90 per cent of microwave radiation is absorbed by the human skin which basically acts as an absorbing sponge for microwave radiation. This is considered acceptable so long as the violating wavelengths are greater than the skin layer's dimensions. But MMWs violate this condition. The sweat ducts in the skin's upper layer act like helical antennas, which are specialised antennas constructed specifically to respond to EMFs. With millions of sweat ducts, and 5G's increased RFR needs, our bodies may become far more conductive to this radiation, the impact of which is unclear.

You may also want to watch:

MMWs may cause our pain receptors to flare up in recognition of the waves as damaging stimuli.

Tests of MMW on animals have shown rare forms of tumour in the brain and heart, DNA, eye, immune system and cell growth rate damage and even bacterial resistance.

More than 240 scientists and doctors from 41 nations who have published research in the field have appealed to the United Nations calling for urgent action to reduce these ever growing wireless exposures and they wrote the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for a moratorium on the roll-out of 5G citing the serious risks to human health and the environment.

Dr Martin Pall, the WSU Professor Emeritus, says: "Putting in tens of millions of 5G antennae without a single biological test of safety has got to be about the stupidest idea anyone has had in the history of the world".

We are all set to be lab rats in a giant 5G experiment.

It is time for our government to stand up for us, suspend the 5G rollout and review not simply the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) guidelines, but also the criticisms to them. Brussels has suspended their 5G rollout pending investigations into health concerns. We must too and I call on the government to do so.