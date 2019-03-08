Opinion: Unless you want humanity to be run by machines we must block the 5G revolution now

But while lying to the UK people over Brexit is serious enough, another battle is looming - namely, 5G's electromagnetic frequencies (EMFs).

5G will bring the "Internet of Things" - fridges will talk to Sainsbury's computers and the like.

Mobile companies want to populate our streets with 4ft antennae every 50ft which give off the same kind of waves as are used in our microwave ovens.

5G will speed up the rate of aggregation of data. Facebook, Google and Twitter are the biggest data aggregators, combining all our clicks, likes, links, photos and thoughts - giant human brainwave combine harvesters amassing the ones and zeros which make up cyberspace.

These valuable aggregators are now so powerful and vast that they can topple governments and reach deep into our psyches with a flick of their algorithms, which are, themselves, becoming autonomous.

There is no incentive, other than the consequences of public outrage at the ballot box, for the government to prevent this $2trillion new technology industry from being rolled out.

Imagine - they can pay (as they are doing now) to access aggregators' data to target our six senses with military precision, direct the 5G EMFs against a pesky population to watch us 24/7.

The love of our gadgets, computers and smart phones may be our ultimate undoing. We are building a world, with 5G just coming online, where we can't do without them.

Yet, at the same time, they suck up our lives, wishes, dreams, thoughts and "not yet" thoughts. Google now has access to the medical data of many of us, once sacrosanct.

The government, in its age of austerity, has been demobilising military and civilian security personnel while trying to rely more on cyber surveillance techniques.

But this high-tech drive misses the fundamentals of governing a country and its security - namely, boots on the ground.

There is no substitute for local intelligence and community engagement.

That is where real crime is solved and failure to invest locally is misguided and negligent. That failure is now costing lives, including, tragically, those in Camden recently.

When 5G is here, you won't be able to disengage with surveillance by turning off your computer and throwing your smart phone into a bucket of water.

Nowhere on earth will escape its malign EMFs, total control of our lives by bots will be absolute and with facial recognition, there will be nowhere to hide.

If you have not yet watched the film The Matrix, do. In a cyber world dominated by machines which enslave humans while feeding off the heat and electrical activity of their bodies, you can take the red pill to wake up and free your mind or the blue pill to continue in blissful ignorance. Humanity exists on many levels - some will embrace being run by machines and keep taking the blue pill.

Many won't and while they may want to take the red pill, very soon they will have no choice but to keep taking the blue pill.