Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Opinion: Brexit could take private renters' homes

PUBLISHED: 10:30 22 August 2019

Cllr Sian Berry, Highgate ward and Green Party co-leader

Cllr Sian Berry is concerned that Brexit is already effecting housing values. .

Cllr Sian Berry is concerned that Brexit is already effecting housing values. .

Archant

The impact of a no-deal, crash-out Brexit came into sharp focus this week with the leak of the government's confidential Yellowhammer planning document.

This sets out in objective and worrying detail the risks to ports, roads, food and medicine supplies, and security and policing, of leaving the EU without a deal on October 31.

It's hard to believe our prime minister is actively planning for this to happen, but his recklessness means all responsible public servants need to be working not just to prevent it, but also to reduce the impact on our residents if he succeeds.

The "people's vote" campaign has been asking local councils in freedom of information requests what plans they have for coping with a no-deal Brexit and what risks they have identified. The revelations so far (with more to come) include that waste exports will face blockages with knock-on effects for council waste collections within weeks, and that school meal suppliers may also struggle to cope.

In Camden, the Chalcots cladding incident and a number of recent fires in residential blocks has prompted a full scale review of our local emergency planning, with a new council team set up.

Ward councillors like me have been called in for briefings and training on our role in helping when things go wrong. We have also been told how the council is looking at a range of possible no-deal Brexit effects on our borough, including the chance of queues at our international border at St Pancras Eurostar terminal.

However, none of the planning I have seen so far looks at a major risk I am concerned about - the risk of private landlords selling our homes from under us, causing housing and homelessness services to be overwhelmed.

You may also want to watch:

In London, we depend more than anywhere else in the country on private landlords.

Private renting is now the most common tenure in the city, and more than two million of us rent from landlords who still have no obligation to give us security of tenure, because improvements to renting rights have been delayed by, among other things, Brexit paralysis in Parliament.

My concern is that the Brexit chaos is already affecting housing values, and that a no-deal crash-out in October will make this worse and, along with rising interest rates, may encourage a whole raft of landlords to sell up at once.

This kind of exodus, even on a relatively small scale, would result in hundreds if not thousands of London renters facing simultaneous eviction notices.

My work in the London Assembly Housing Committee has shown that council housing officers are already struggling with demand from people facing homelessness, and that eviction from private housing is already the leading cause of people approaching councils for help and support.

We also found a severe shortage of places in temporary accommodation, especially for families.

I have warned Camden about this extra risk. I hope councils across London will add increased homelessness support, and planning ahead for finding more homes to rent as temporary homes, as new items in their Brexit plans.

I'll be doing everything I can to make sure these emergency plans aren't needed, but the last thing I want to see is councils taken by surprise by another disastrous effect of Brexit if the worst happens.

Most Read

Man jailed after leaving girlfriend for dead in Camden Road hotel – because he ‘thought dead friend was communicating with her’

Japhet Bokwa, who was jailed for life after leaving his girlfriend with severe brain damage in a Camden hotel. Picture: Met Police

Suemaya Begum: Police appeal to find missing Camden teen who has not been seen for a week

Suemaya Begum is missing from her Regent's Park home. Picture: Met Police

Butcher gets suspended sentence for stealing £1800 from the till of St John’s Wood butchers Kent & Sons

Kent & Sons in St John's Wood High Street. Picture: Google Street View

Outcry from Camden Council’s backbenches and opposition as Labour group votes to increase councillor pay

Camden Council's temporary town hall at the Crowndale Centre. Picture: Creative Commons/Philafrenzy

Man jailed over home-made gun found in Hampstead Heath ‘hide’ as anti-terror cops warn public to be vigilant

Dominic Van Allen, 46, was jailed for firearms offences after a home-made gun was found on the Heath. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Man jailed after leaving girlfriend for dead in Camden Road hotel – because he ‘thought dead friend was communicating with her’

Japhet Bokwa, who was jailed for life after leaving his girlfriend with severe brain damage in a Camden hotel. Picture: Met Police

Suemaya Begum: Police appeal to find missing Camden teen who has not been seen for a week

Suemaya Begum is missing from her Regent's Park home. Picture: Met Police

Butcher gets suspended sentence for stealing £1800 from the till of St John’s Wood butchers Kent & Sons

Kent & Sons in St John's Wood High Street. Picture: Google Street View

Outcry from Camden Council’s backbenches and opposition as Labour group votes to increase councillor pay

Camden Council's temporary town hall at the Crowndale Centre. Picture: Creative Commons/Philafrenzy

Man jailed over home-made gun found in Hampstead Heath ‘hide’ as anti-terror cops warn public to be vigilant

Dominic Van Allen, 46, was jailed for firearms offences after a home-made gun was found on the Heath. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Blues hope for success in FA Cup

Action from Wingate & Finchley's match with Bognor Regis Town (pic: Martin Addison).

Heathside Preparatory School: Administrators’ report reveals scale of school debts

The Village Shul synagogue at New End, one of the six Hampstead sites occupied by Heathside and, according to the report, one of the creditors owed money by Remus White Limited. Picture: Polly Hancock

Against doctor’s orders: Ravenscroft Medical Centre relocation set for approval despite widespread opposition

Save Our Surgery campaigners outside Ravenscroft Medical Centre 166-168 Golders Green Road NW11, ahead of a patients meeting at the practice. Pictured left campaigner Stephen Colman and second right Emma Davis. Picture: Polly Hancock

Police investigate alleged sexual assault at Swiss Cottage backpackers’ hostel

Palmers Lodge, Swiss Cottage. Picture: Google

GCSE Results: Our in-depth guide to the new GCSE grading system

White Irish children and Chinese children do the best at GCSE. Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists