Ole & Steen bakery set to open in Hampstead's former Café Rouge
Danish bakery Ole & Steen is set to open in Hampstead High Street in March.
The high street chain replaces the former Café Rouge restaurant and it will open from 7.30am on weekdays, and from 8am at the weekends for takeaway, delivery and click and collect.
The store will have seating for 45 people indoors, and additional outdoor seating. It is Ole & Steen’s 13th store in London – its first north of the river – and the bakery will sell fresh pastries such as 'cinnamon social' slices and chocolate swirls.
Lee Nixon, Ole & Steen’s UK managing director, said: “We’re delighted to be adding a Hampstead bakery to our growing collection as we know that our bakeries do very well in neighbourhood locations like Richmond, Kensington, Canary Wharf and, more recently, Notting Hill which we opened before Christmas.
“I know many people in Hampstead will already have visited our West End bakeries so I hope they will welcome us when we settle up the hill.”
An opening date is yet to be confirmed, but the bakery said it will welcome customers by the end of March.
An application for outdoor seating is currently with Camden Council.
