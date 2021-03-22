Gallery
Ole & Steen opens Hampstead High Street bakery
- Credit: Polly Hancock
Ole & Steen has welcomed customers to its new bakery in Hampstead High Street.
The Danish bakery opened on Monday (March 22) for takeaway in the former Café Rouge, with 500 of its Cinnamon Social slices given to early visitors who signed up to its newsletter.
Customers were also offered one of 350 free Honey Hearts, decorated on the spot with the name of their choice.
The high street chain plans to serve customers inside once Covid restrictions ease. The government’s roadmap allows this for businesses in hospitality from May 17.
Jason Cotta, CEO of Ole & Steen, said “We are delighted that Hampstead is our first of many new bakeries in 2021 - in time for Easter and our new summer menu which launches in mid-April.”
The bakery will have seating for 45 people indoors, and additional outdoor seating. It is Ole & Steen’s 13th store in London.
