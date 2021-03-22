Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Gallery

Ole & Steen opens Hampstead High Street bakery

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 3:18 PM March 22, 2021    Updated: 3:22 PM March 22, 2021
Customers outside the new store

Customers outside the new store - Credit: Polly Hancock

Ole & Steen has welcomed customers to its new bakery in Hampstead High Street. 

The Danish bakery opened on Monday (March 22) for takeaway in the former Café Rouge, with 500 of its Cinnamon Social slices given to early visitors who signed up to its newsletter.

Customers were also offered one of 350 free Honey Hearts, decorated on the spot with the name of their choice.

Ole & Steen opens a new branch at 38-40 Hampstead High Street NW3 on 22.03.21.

A Hampstead-inspired treat - Credit: Polly Hancock

The high street chain plans to serve customers inside once Covid restrictions ease. The government’s roadmap allows this for businesses in hospitality from May 17.  

Jason Cotta, CEO of Ole & Steen, said “We are delighted that Hampstead is our first of many new bakeries in 2021 - in time for Easter and our new summer menu which launches in mid-April.” 

Ole & Steen opens a new branch at 38-40 Hampstead High Street NW3 on 22.03.21. Front counter

- Credit: Polly Hancock

You may also want to watch:

The bakery will have seating for 45 people indoors, and additional outdoor seating. It is Ole & Steen’s 13th store in London.  

Ole & Steen opens a new branch at 38-40 Hampstead High Street NW3 on 22.03.21. Raspberry tarts

- Credit: Polly Hancock

Ole & Steen opens a new branch at 38-40 Hampstead High Street NW3 on 22.03.21. Staff give out free s

- Credit: Polly Hancock

Ole & Steen opening

- Credit: Polly Hancock

Ole & Steen opens a new branch at 38-40 Hampstead High Street NW3 on 22.03.21. Front counter

- Credit: Polly Hancock

Ole & Steen opens a new branch at 38-40 Hampstead High Street NW3 on 22.03.21. Signature Cinnamon So

- Credit: Polly Hancock

Most Read

  1. 1 Covid-19 surge testing begins in Muswell Hill for Brazilian variant
  2. 2 'Attempted abductions' of teenage girls in Kilburn and Kentish Town
  3. 3 Highgate’s new Indian restaurant can’t wait to welcome guests back 
  1. 4 Calum Chambers renaissance comes at the perfect time for Arsenal
  2. 5 Nominate great women of Highgate for new Pink Plaques
  3. 6 Hampstead students to launch cashback app
  4. 7 Covid - A Year On: Haringey Council leader Ejiofor on 'managing chaos'
  5. 8 Belsize Village streatery set to reopen
  6. 9 Community journalism project giving disabled people in Camden a voice
  7. 10 Covid-19 surge testing: Brazilian variant found in Muswell Hill
Hampstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Caliendo's Gelato by the Secret Artist

The Secret Artist on capturing a year of Covid-19 lockdowns

Rashmi Narayan

person
A mock-up image of outdoor dining in Middle Lane

Crouch End Neighbourhood Forum backs streatery in Middle Lane

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Police have visited residents' homes to talk about the dangers

Metropolitan Police

Camden police take to streets to tackle 'ruinous' cuckooing

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Joy Winterbottom, 88, says residents are being put at risk

'Unacceptable': Residents over 100 'thrown out' of Highgate care home

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus