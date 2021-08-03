'Picture of health': Mum's tribute to son who died of sudden cardiac arrest

Published: 11:24 AM August 3, 2021

A bereaved mother has urged young people to get screened in memory of her son who died suddenly from an undetected heart condition.

Muswell Hill hairdresser George Smith, 24, died from sudden cardiac arrest on December 6 last year despite being a “picture of health”.

Eight months on, his mother Angela Bosompem-Twum says she and her two daughters are still “heartbroken”, but that they want George’s “loveable” legacy to live on.

That’s why the family have undertaken heart tests since losing George, and urged others to support Cardiac Risk in the Young, a charity which offers screening and raises awareness of heart conditions.

“It’s been hell,” Angela told the Ham&High. “It's been awful and it's affected the whole family. You just can't believe the pain of losing a child.

“I've lost friends over the years, lost my parents and I lost grandparents. But to lose a child has got to be one of the most painful things, especially at his age, 24.

“He was just starting out in life, and I think he would have done so well.”

George went to Coldfall and Muswell Hill primary schools before attending Fortismere.

He found his passion in hairdressing, and became well known in Crouch End, Muswell Hill and most recently East Finchley for his work.

He particularly excelled in blow drying, and George’s mum had looked into setting up a local blow dry bar in his name.

Six weeks ago, the family held an honorary 25th birthday for George at Jenny’s in Muswell Hill Broadway, where they remembered his “funny” and “flamboyant” impersonations.

“Even now on Facebook we still get friends putting hearts up, saying they can't believe he’s gone,” Angela said.

“He was a wonderful human being. He was very kind. Don’t get me wrong he wasn't always easy to get on with, but he was a very kind person.

“He loved animals, and he'd never walk past a homeless person on the street.

“Everyone spoke very highly of him. What consolation I have is that he was really well loved.

“I will always remember him as a kind and loving boy but also he could be a very naughty boy. He was hard work,” Angela smiled.

George is survived by his mother Angela, father George, two sisters Andrea and Sinead, and half-brother Wayne.

For more information on Cardiac Risk in the Young, or to donate, visit https://www.c-r-y.org.uk/