Susan Jones obituary: A 'humble' Muswell Hill shop owner of 40 years

“She was one of life's generous people, generous of nature and generous of spirit... she was quite remarkable.”

Susan Jones, 74, was a familiar face around Muswell Hill – she ran a popular soft furnishing and interior design shop, Mr Jones, for nearly 40 years.

First based in the Broadway between W Martyn and Evelyns, and later in what is now the clothes shop Whistles, Susan built up a loyal customer base including the neighbourhood’s “rich and famous”.

In 2006 the businesswoman and mother-of-two, who was born in Armadale, Scotland, moved Mr Jones nearby to St James's Lane. She closed the shop in March 2020 around the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

In August this year the 74-year-old died of cancer, as her husband Martin Jones paid tribute.

“She was very vibrant, outgoing, had an extremely generous nature and she was involved in many charities including Muswell Hill Soup Kitchen,” he said.

“She was very humble but never told people about her charity work and the famous people she worked with.

“She wasn't shy but she was just very private when it came to that kind of thing... I think that's why people used her. She designed a lot of places for actors and actresses.”

One of Susan’s greatest passions was motorcycle racing, which she followed “avidly”. Her love for the sport took her around Europe with Martin to see various Grand Prixs on the continent.

The Muswell Hill resident of 50 years met Valentino Rossi, an icon of MotoGP, and former world champion Freddie Steward, who was one of the famous faces that attended her funeral.

Inside Muswell Hill shop Mr Jones - Credit: Martin Jones

Martin said that being able to see and hold her two young grandchildren before Susan died is what allowed her to die peacefully.

“To me it will just leave a massive hole, a feeling of emptiness,” Martin said. “She'll be remembered hopefully as someone who had a very kind, generous and giving nature. She was kind to anybody. She was quite extraordinary.”

The funeral for Susan, who was diagnosed with cancer four years ago, was held at Marylebone Crematorium. Her wake was hosted by the Royal British Legion.

She is survived by her husband Martin and their two daughters, Amy and Lucy.