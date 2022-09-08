Live: North London tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Breaking

Queen Elizabeth II at Paddington station during a visit to the Elizabeth Line in May 2022 - Credit: Ian West/PA

Tributes have been paid by figures from across north London to Queen Elizabeth II, who has died aged 96.

The Prince of Wales will be known as King Charles III, having acceded to the throne immediately on the death of his mother.

In a statement, the Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “Today, we mourn the passing of a remarkable sovereign.

“It is a deep, private loss for the Royal Family and all our thoughts are with them at this time. The nation shares in their grief.

“We will always treasure Queen Elizabeth II’s life of service and devotion to our nation and the Commonwealth; our longest-serving and greatest monarch.

“Above the clashes of politics, she stood not for what the nation fought over, but what it agreed upon. As Britain changed rapidly around her, this dedication became the still point of our turning world.

“So as our great Elizabethan era comes to an end, we will honour the late Queen’s memory by keeping alive the values of public service she embodied.

“For seventy years, Queen Elizabeth II stood as the head of our country. But, in spirit, she stood amongst us.”

Catherine West MP tweeted: "On behalf of all in Hornsey and Wood Green I express my sincere condolences for the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. Throughout the lives of many of us the Queen has been a source of comfort and pride. My thoughts are with the Royal Family at this difficult time."

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, leave Westminster Abbey after their wedding in 1947 - Credit: PA

Councillor Nasim Ali OBE, the mayor of Camden, said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch, who meant so much to so many people in the United Kingdom and right around the world.

"Our deepest condolences are with His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales and the whole of the Royal Family. We know many residents will be greatly affected by this news and Camden stands with the nation in this period of mourning.

"Throughout her reign, Queen Elizabeth II was guided by duty and public service. She acceded the throne as Britain was in the midst of a post-war recovery, before many of us were even born and, in 2022, marked a historic Platinum Jubilee.

"Queen Elizabeth II travelled the length and breadth of the country and across the world on official visits in her role as Head of State and Head of the Commonwealth. This included visits to Camden throughout her reign and the opening of buildings which are now key parts of our community. The Queen attended the openings of Swiss Cottage Library, Euston Station, the Royal Free Hospital and St Pancras International Station, while she also visited Camden’s Parliament Hill and William Ellis Schools in 1979.

"In more recent times the Queen visited the British Library for its opening in 1998 and again in November 2011 for the opening of the Royal Manuscripts: The Genius of Illuminations exhibition. Her final visit to the borough was in December 2018 when she attended the opening of the Ashworth Centre in Lincoln’s Inn.

"I myself met Her Majesty in 2003 at King’s Cross station during my first Mayoral year and was honoured to receive the OBE in 2011.

"We will be opening several books of condolence at locations across the borough so that residents can pay their respects and leave a personal message. We will publish full details of how you can leave your message of condolence and details of the local reading of the Proclamation on our council website, across our social media channels and through local media as and when we have them.

"As we pay our respects during this sad time, civic events and engagements may begin with a period of silence or be cancelled. We will be flying the Union Flag at half-mast from today and throughout the lying-in-state period before the Queen’s funeral."

The Royal Free Hospital tweeted: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty the Queen. Her duty and dedication to the nation and the Commonwealth have served as an inspiration to us all throughout her long reign. Our thoughts are with the entire Royal Family at this sad time."

Queen Elizabeth II greets Liz Truss at Balmoral on September 8 - Credit: PA

Updates to follow