'Wise and kind': Tributes to Labour politician Giles Radice

Tributes have been paid to former Labour politician Giles Radice who died on Thursday (August 25) aged 85.

Lord Radice was elected as an MP eight times over the course of a Commons career spanning nearly three decades, representing the now-abolished Chester-le-Street constituency, and later North Durham, between 1973 and 2001.

But he was part of the Camden scene in the 1960s, living in Inverness Street and in a social circle with the writers and publishers in Gloucester Crescent.

He would later live in Parliament Hill. There, and leaving the Commons, he would write several political biographies.

Bill Rodgers, the former transport secretary, who went on to co-found the Social Democratic Party (SDP), told the Ham&High: "Giles was a friend and many others will remember him with affection."

Labour leader, and Holborn and St Pancras MP, Sir Keir Starmer praised the former MP and peer as a “wise and kind man” and “unrivalled social democratic thinker”.

In a message on Twitter, Sir Keir said: “Giles Radice represented Labour in Parliament for five decades.

“He was an unrivalled social democratic thinker and his work was a vital part of Labour’s path to 1997.

“He was also a wise and kind man whom I had the pleasure of spending time with. My thoughts are with his family.”

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting also described Lord Radice as an “outstanding parliamentarian, a Fabian, and a moderniser to his fingertips”.

“He understood the futility of opposition and how Labour wins. I feel privileged to have known him and benefited from his wisdom,” he tweeted.

Lord Radice was appointed to the House of Lords in 2001 and served until his retirement this year.

During his time in Parliament he sat on Labour’s frontbench as shadow education secretary in the 1980s, and went on to chair the treasury committee from 1997 to 2001.

He was also an author of political books and pamphlets, with shadow chief secretary to the Treasury Pat McFadden describing his writing as “beautiful and hugely informative”.

Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair said Lord Radice was “one of the unsung heroes of Labour’s long march back to power” after its defeat in 1979, and “represented the best of intellectual talent”.

He continued: “He was also good natured and kind hearted, loved by those who knew him well.”