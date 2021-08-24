Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Obituaries

Jack Fox obituary: Hampstead 'action man' with "a wicked sense of humour"

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 3:36 PM August 24, 2021    Updated: 3:53 PM August 24, 2021
Jack Fox, who spent half a century living in Hampstead

Jack Fox, who spent half a century living in Hampstead - Credit: Fox family

The family of a Hampstead "action man" have paid tribute to their dentist dad who loved vintage cars, flying planes and Whitestone Pond.

Jack Fox, 90, died earlier in August after suffering a stroke. He was about to turn 91. 

Born in Hammersmith, he moved to Hampstead with wife Judy in 1967. They built a home on land bought in the garden of Anna Gaitskell, widow of one-time Labour titan Hugh, in Frognal. 

Jack Fox and wife Judy moved into Frognal Gardens in the late 1960s

Jack Fox and wife Judy moved into Frognal Gardens in the late 1960s - Credit: Fox family

Jack was a dentist and had a practice in Clayhall Avenue in the Gants Hill area of Ilford – treating patients including Noel Edmonds and Alan Sugar. 

He retired at 55 and devoted himself to a series of daredevil hobbies, most notably flying. 

You may also want to watch:

His daughter Sue said: "He was a very caring dad, if not a little strict at times! He had so many interests, he was really a bit of an action man."

She said over the half-century her dad lived in Hampstead he developed "such wonderful relationships" around the village.

Most Read

  1. 1 POSTPONED: Boy George and David Rodigan Kenwood dates cancelled due to safety concerns
  2. 2 Double murder: CCTV footage released of man sought by police
  3. 3 Pups of Primrose Hill: Building a digital community through dogs
  1. 4 Camden Market stabbing sparks police appeal to find two men
  2. 5 'Adama Traore could be the man Spurs need – if he improves his finishing'
  3. 6 'You're welcome here': Councils pledge to rehome Afghan refugees
  4. 7 Double murder: Victims Sharon and Clinton named as manhunt continues
  5. 8 Arsenal will get better – but how much better?
  6. 9 Camden shooting: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
  7. 10 'The War Against the BBC' – live event at Burgh House

She said: "Not just family and friends, but he knew all of the shopkeepers, and he would always be having proper chats with the butcher or the grocer, for example. It was much more than just polite conversation."

Hampstead 'action man' Jack Fox

Hampstead 'action man' Jack Fox - Credit: Fox family

Remembering her dad's love of adrenaline, Sue said: "He loved gliding, and flying was probably his main thing. He would fly two-seater light aircrafts – though he also flew Spitfires a couple of times"

Closer to the ground, Sue recalled time spent around Hampstead. 

"He would take us on the Heath such a lot," she said. "He would love to walk us up to Whitestone Pond. And then Saturdays he would sometimes take us on an impromptu trip to Fortnum and Mason's for breakfast.

Sue added that Jack had a "wicked sense of humour", citing something called the "heart-attack game" he would play while flying with Stephen.

Jack and Judy Fox

Jack and Judy Fox - Credit: Fox family

"He taught me so many life lessons," she said. "And he was always coming and going in Hampstead, going to places like the Coffee Cup every week."

Jack Fox was born in Hammersmith in 1930. He died aged 90 and is survived by wife Judy, children Sue and Stephen, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. 

Obituary
Hampstead News
Ilford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Muswell Hill's Sean Lock, Naomie Harris and Lee Mack

Obituary | Video

Muswell Hill comic Sean Lock dies at 58

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
James

Music

POSTPONED: James and Rag'n'Bone Man Kenwood dates cancelled - again

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
The cordon in Camden High Street

Man in critical condition after Camden High Street collision

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Boy George and Culture Club perform during the filming of the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks

Music | Updated

POSTPONED: Boy George & Culture Club and David Rodigan

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon