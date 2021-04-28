Family pay tribute to 'generous to a fault' stabbing victim Jack Ampadu

Published: 7:00 AM April 27, 2021 Updated: 6:32 PM April 27, 2021

The family of Jack Ampadu have paid tribute to their "exceptionally bright, charismatic and dignified" brother and son.

Jack, 37, was killed on February 15.

In a statement given to the Ham&High, Jack's mother, brother and sister said: "Jack was taken from his loving mother Edanna Ampadu, brother Cormac Ampadu, sister Hazel Ampadu, young nephew Shay and his many friends - an exceptionally bright, charismatic and dignified entity, loved by all who knew him."

Paying tribute, the family said Jack, who had lived in Hampstead, had been humble and "was moralistic and courageous to the end."

They added: "Jack had a methodical, analytical and inquisitive mind. He attended William Ellis Comprehensive School for Boys, Highgate, London and studied philosophy and the classics at Trinity Saint David, Wales."

The family said Jack had worked in adult education, teaching English, but had hoped to return to live in Ghana with extended family.

Jack's grandfather - a gynaecologist - and his great-uncle both studied at Trinity College in Dublin in the 1950s, while current Premier League footballer Ethan Ampadu is a cousin.

The statement continues: "Jack was an avid reader with a passion for life, travelling extensively and deriving enormous pleasure encountering various peoples and cultures of this world.

"His humble, humanistic approach always sought the positive in people. Jack went out of his way to help make life better in any way possible and was generous to a fault."

The family said Jack was both a carer and a role model.

"He was a devoted carer to his mother, who is an artist. He was present at his nephew’s birth and was a doting uncle with great aspirations for our future. Jack was Shay’s teacher, role model and best friend - their relationship was remarkably sweet. "We remain devastated by our loss and the infinite void this senseless act has caused, but we know Jack's extraordinarily beautiful heart wills you to carry out unexpected, unsolicited acts of kindness and compassion for some unfortunate, in his memory."

Dwayne Stewart-Akers, 37, of Highgate, was charged with Jack's murder in February. Stewart-Akers will next appear at Harrow Crown Court for a pre-trial plea hearing on May 11.