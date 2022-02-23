Cllr Anthony Finn represented Hendon for over 30 years, and was described by Barnet Council leader Dan Thomas as "a committed councillor, and above all a good man" - Credit: Barnet Council

A former mayor of Barnet and long-time councillor has died at the age of 75.

Cllr Anthony Finn had represented Hendon for over 30 years following his first selection in 1990.

He since served in a variety of roles, including deputy leader of the council from 2002 to 2005, mayor of Barnet in 2010, and as the chairman of multiple committees.

Barnet Council leader Dan Thomas said: “I was very sorry to hear of the death of Cllr Tony Finn and pass on my condolences to his family.

“Tony was a committed councillor, and above all a good man. I always appreciated Tony’s counsel; he was a man who truly cared about improving the lives of all of those both in the Hendon ward he represented for over 30 years, and across the whole borough.”

Cllr Alison Cornelius, the current mayor of Barnet, said: “Tony will be remembered as an extremely diligent councillor who served his residents for over 30 years.

“I am sure that all Barnet councillors, whatever political party we represent, will join me in sending condolences to his wife, Anita, his family and friends.”

Cllr Finn is survived by his wife Anita and son Zalmi.