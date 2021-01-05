O2 Centre proposals include new homes, green space and town square

Published: 6:14 PM January 5, 2021

Up to 2,000 new homes, a "linear park" and a new town square are among the changes that could be on the way in Finchley Road.

Landsec - which owns the O2 Centre, the land it sits on and its car park - is looking ahead to a radical redevelopment of the area between Finchley Road and West End Lane.

Its online consultation has received more than 800 comments so far, with local people concerned about retaining amenities such as a supermarket and cinema, and wary of the height of any proposed buildings.

Landsec, which owns the O2 Centre, is looking to radically reshape the area around Finchley Road. - Credit: Polly Hancock

The scheme is at an early stage — no planning applications have yet been submitted — but a look at the ideas Landsec is consulting on shows a vision which would see huge changes to this patch of north London.

Landsec says its masterplan for the area contains "four key elements".

They are "a residential neighbourhood", "a town square", "a linear park" and "a green for all".

On the first point, Landsec states: "Between the excellent connectivity, the size of the site and the potential of the adjoining land, capacity for around 1,800-2,000 homes has been identified.

"We don’t yet know exactly how the masterplan will look or exactly how many homes will eventually be part of the final proposals – that work will progress over the next 6-12 months as we continue to engage with you – but we agree that there is a huge amount of potential."

The O2 Centre site stretches back from Finchley Road, along the railway lines, up to West End Lane. - Credit: Polly Hancock

The consultation specifies the scheme would be "open to all", and would involve "a place to play and socialise – for everyone".

The plans suggest the "linear park" would "stitch together" the residential housing and individual streets.

The mooted town square is slated for the entrance to the site from Finchley Road. Landsec suggests there could be "flexible indoor and outdoor space". This could include shops, restaurants and entertainment venues, and that the space could host farmers' markets and community fairs.

The linear park is described as a "south facing, shared space – not over-shadowed by buildings".

The scheme would also involve a new green space leading off West End Lane, described as "the social heart of the neighbourhood". The developer says this space could host a health centre or community centre.

The consultation remains open at o2vision.commonplace.is/ and Landsec is to bring forward more detailed plans with its architects over the next year.