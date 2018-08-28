Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Tackling post-natal depression: O2 Centre hosting panel discussion aimed at young mums

PUBLISHED: 17:18 29 January 2019

A previous Motherhood Group event. Picture: The Motherhood Group

A previous Motherhood Group event. Picture: The Motherhood Group

Archant

Finchley Road’s O2 Centre is hosting a special event next week to tackle the taboo of post-natal depression.

Fiona Small, who runs the Young Mums Support Network will host four young female speakers, including north London mum and podcast host Vanessa Assombalonga, in a talk to attendees about the stresses and strains of motherhood.

Held in collaboration with The Motherhood Group – who run networking events for young mums, the event will run from 6 til 9pm on Sunday February 3.

The other speakers are mental health specialist Shomi Williams and bloggers Jess Jones and Mum Life with Toni.

The Motherhood Group’s founder Sandra Igwe said: “Creating event platforms that allow mothers to discuss relatable and honest topics, ensures that we are able to tackle real life challenges whilst celebrating the beauty of motherhood in its totality.”

Tickets for the not-for-profit event are £5 and available at eventbrite.co.uk/e/motherhood-wellbeing-managing-stress-and-anxiety-tickets-54849128219.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Rise in burglaries and muggings in Crouch End and Muswell Hill sees public meeting called

Middle Lane, Crouch End saw a string of Christmas holiday break-ins. Picture: Polly Hancock

Revealed: Who is owed money as Café Hampstead goes bust owing £346k

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Domestic violence campaigner and mother of Jameela Jamil, Shireen, poses in anti-airbrushing campaign

Shireen Jamil, campaigner for victims of physical abuse, taking part in the anti-airbrushing campaign. Photo: Rob Greig

Trafficking survivor Beth: How I escaped – and how Camden charity Women+Health helped me recover

Beth outside Women+Health in Camden Town, the charity that helped her recover after she escaped trafficking. Picture: Beth

Highgate locals urge rethink on CPZ proposals at public meeting over controversial changes

Sian Berry explains a point to a member of the audience at the meeting in the Gatehouse pub, on the proposed new CPZ for Highgate.

Most Read

Rise in burglaries and muggings in Crouch End and Muswell Hill sees public meeting called

Middle Lane, Crouch End saw a string of Christmas holiday break-ins. Picture: Polly Hancock

Revealed: Who is owed money as Café Hampstead goes bust owing £346k

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Domestic violence campaigner and mother of Jameela Jamil, Shireen, poses in anti-airbrushing campaign

Shireen Jamil, campaigner for victims of physical abuse, taking part in the anti-airbrushing campaign. Photo: Rob Greig

Trafficking survivor Beth: How I escaped – and how Camden charity Women+Health helped me recover

Beth outside Women+Health in Camden Town, the charity that helped her recover after she escaped trafficking. Picture: Beth

Highgate locals urge rethink on CPZ proposals at public meeting over controversial changes

Sian Berry explains a point to a member of the audience at the meeting in the Gatehouse pub, on the proposed new CPZ for Highgate.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Tottenham set to have Son and Sissoko for Watford clash

Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-min Son (left) and Moussa Sissoko after the Premier League match at Cardiff City (pic: Mark Kerton/PA Images).

UCS Old Boys clean up against Staines

UCS Old Boys in action earlier in the season (pic: Nick Cook)

Nation encouraged to ‘Be Part Of It’ as The FA and London mark 500 days until start of Euro 2020

There are just 500 days until the start of Euro 2020, with Wembley Stadium hosting seven matches (pic: Kate Green for The FA)

Skolars push Broncos hard in pre-season friendly

The latest news from the local rugby league scene (pic: Mike Egerton/PA)

Emirates Stadium chosen as Rugby League World Cup host

Arsenal's Emirates Stadium will host a men's semi-final at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup (pic: Nick Potts/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists