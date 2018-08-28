Tackling post-natal depression: O2 Centre hosting panel discussion aimed at young mums

A previous Motherhood Group event. Picture: The Motherhood Group Archant

Finchley Road’s O2 Centre is hosting a special event next week to tackle the taboo of post-natal depression.

Fiona Small, who runs the Young Mums Support Network will host four young female speakers, including north London mum and podcast host Vanessa Assombalonga, in a talk to attendees about the stresses and strains of motherhood.

Held in collaboration with The Motherhood Group – who run networking events for young mums, the event will run from 6 til 9pm on Sunday February 3.

The other speakers are mental health specialist Shomi Williams and bloggers Jess Jones and Mum Life with Toni.

The Motherhood Group’s founder Sandra Igwe said: “Creating event platforms that allow mothers to discuss relatable and honest topics, ensures that we are able to tackle real life challenges whilst celebrating the beauty of motherhood in its totality.”

Tickets for the not-for-profit event are £5 and available at eventbrite.co.uk/e/motherhood-wellbeing-managing-stress-and-anxiety-tickets-54849128219.