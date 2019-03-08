NW3 Green School Runs: Private school bus service launches in driving Hampstead rain

A rainy launch for the NW3 Green School Runs group;. Picture: Joshua Thurston © Joshua Thurston - All Rights Reserved

The NW3 Green School Runs (NW3 GSR) team launched its bus service for private school parents on a rainy Monday in Hampstead.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Less than six months after the group formed, the first buses taking children from the surrounding area to schools in Hampstead are now running.

You may also want to watch:

The initiative is designed to improve air quality by reducing the number of journeys towards NW3 taken by parents.

Valeria Pensabene from NW3 GSR said: "The launch went really well, notwithstanding the driving rain."

She added parents could try out the bus service - which is being administered by start-up Zeelo - for one day free, using a discount code "NW3", ahead of the full roll-out next September, and reception-age children were also now being accepted on the buses.

The initiative, currently involving six NW3 private schools, has been backed by both local MP Tulip Siddiq and Camden Council.