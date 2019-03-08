Search

NW3 Green School Runs: Private school bus service launches in driving Hampstead rain

PUBLISHED: 13:01 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:01 13 June 2019

A rainy launch for the NW3 Green School Runs group;. Picture: Joshua Thurston

A rainy launch for the NW3 Green School Runs group;. Picture: Joshua Thurston

The NW3 Green School Runs (NW3 GSR) team launched its bus service for private school parents on a rainy Monday in Hampstead.

Less than six months after the group formed, the first buses taking children from the surrounding area to schools in Hampstead are now running.

The initiative is designed to improve air quality by reducing the number of journeys towards NW3 taken by parents.

Valeria Pensabene from NW3 GSR said: "The launch went really well, notwithstanding the driving rain."

She added parents could try out the bus service - which is being administered by start-up Zeelo - for one day free, using a discount code "NW3", ahead of the full roll-out next September, and reception-age children were also now being accepted on the buses.

The initiative, currently involving six NW3 private schools, has been backed by both local MP Tulip Siddiq and Camden Council.

