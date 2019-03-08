NW3 Green School Runs: Coach trial to begin June 3 as booking site launched

The NW3 Green School Runs group are to launch the trial of their coach service for Hampstead's private school parents next week.

The iniative, supported by Camden Council, local MP Tulip Siddiq, and a number of the schools themselves, will see coaches run from Highgate, Queen's Park and Finchley to Hampstead each morning.

The trial will finish on July 5, but the NW3 Green School Runs team are hopeful of being able launch an expanded service in time for the new school year beginning in September.

Valeria Pensabene from the group said: "This is a big start for us and we're delighted, we asked the school's to provide chaperones and they'll be doing so from after half term.

"The next thing for us will be to get the school's to promote walking buses. "

The website for the trial, being operated by start-up Zeelo, is now live, with parents able to book tickets online. See travel.zeelo.co/nw3-schools-zeelo-route-and-booking-information-page/