Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

NW3 Green School Runs: Coach trial to begin June 3 as booking site launched

PUBLISHED: 09:51 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:51 29 May 2019

Members of the NW3 Green School Runs group, Alessandra Giuliani, Yoni Jacobs and Valeria Pensabene. Picture: Polly Hancock

Members of the NW3 Green School Runs group, Alessandra Giuliani, Yoni Jacobs and Valeria Pensabene. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archant

The NW3 Green School Runs group are to launch the trial of their coach service for Hampstead's private school parents next week.

The iniative, supported by Camden Council, local MP Tulip Siddiq, and a number of the schools themselves, will see coaches run from Highgate, Queen's Park and Finchley to Hampstead each morning.

You may also want to watch:

The trial will finish on July 5, but the NW3 Green School Runs team are hopeful of being able launch an expanded service in time for the new school year beginning in September.

Valeria Pensabene from the group said: "This is a big start for us and we're delighted, we asked the school's to provide chaperones and they'll be doing so from after half term.

"The next thing for us will be to get the school's to promote walking buses. "

The website for the trial, being operated by start-up Zeelo, is now live, with parents able to book tickets online. See travel.zeelo.co/nw3-schools-zeelo-route-and-booking-information-page/

Most Read

EU elections: Camden councillor Luisa Porritt elected MEP for London as Lib Dems take 27% of votes in capital

Cllr Luisa Porritt. Picture: Polly Hancock

100 Avenue Road: No judicial review over lorries as High Court judge rejects argument council were misled

100 Avenue Road behind demolition hoardings. Picture: Polly Hancock

John Henderson: Popular West Hampstead figure dies days before he is reunited with his daughter

Rosie Henderson (18) stands by the memorial shrine to her father at the place where he had his bookstall on West End Lane NW6. 20.05.19.

John Henderson: West Hampstead pays tribute to popular book-seller who died last weekend

John Henderson Picture:@harryfconway

Police appeal for witnesses after toddler hit by car and killed in East Finchley last night

An onlooker observes the flowers left on East End Road, East Finchley, where a toddler was killed last night. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

EU elections: Camden councillor Luisa Porritt elected MEP for London as Lib Dems take 27% of votes in capital

Cllr Luisa Porritt. Picture: Polly Hancock

100 Avenue Road: No judicial review over lorries as High Court judge rejects argument council were misled

100 Avenue Road behind demolition hoardings. Picture: Polly Hancock

John Henderson: Popular West Hampstead figure dies days before he is reunited with his daughter

Rosie Henderson (18) stands by the memorial shrine to her father at the place where he had his bookstall on West End Lane NW6. 20.05.19.

John Henderson: West Hampstead pays tribute to popular book-seller who died last weekend

John Henderson Picture:@harryfconway

Police appeal for witnesses after toddler hit by car and killed in East Finchley last night

An onlooker observes the flowers left on East End Road, East Finchley, where a toddler was killed last night. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

EUROPA LEAGUE: A look at Arsenal’s kits in European finals

Dan Mountney visited the Classic Football Shirt store in Shoreditch to look at some of the kits Arsenal have worn in European finals. Picture: Preston Hartley

EUROPA LEAGUE: Remembering Arsenal’s road to Baku

Arsenal players celebrate on the pitch at the end of the UEFA Europa League, Semi Final, Second Leg at the Camp de Mestalla, Valencia. Picture: PA

Charges dropped against four accused of damaging ambulance in World Cup celebrations

Damage caused to the ambulance vehicle. Picture: @LDN_Ambulance

NW3 Green School Runs: Coach trial to begin June 3 as booking site launched

Members of the NW3 Green School Runs group, Alessandra Giuliani, Yoni Jacobs and Valeria Pensabene. Picture: Polly Hancock

EUROPA LEAGUE: Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira eyeing final triumph over Chelsea after fighting his way to the top

Arsenal's Lucas Torreira during the training session at The Olympic Stadium, Baku. Picture: Adam Davy/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists