'Balanced diet vitally important for our mental health and wellbeing'

Published: 4:38 PM May 10, 2021

Nutrition experts have stressed the importance of what we put into our body on our mental health.

Ham&High: Our Community's Mental Health – a day of online events on May 21 involving support and guidance – will culminate with a discussion on the impact of diet to people’s wellbeing and mood.

Among the panellists will be James Clark, a specialist dietitian for the NHS; Kris Hall, founder of The Burnt Chef Project, a non-profit business tackling mental health issues in the hospitality industry; and Lorenzo Stella, manager of Hampstead's La Gaffe restaurant.

Speaking during Mental Health Awareness Week 2021 (May 10-16), Kris said: “The impact of a well-balanced nutritional diet is vitally important for our mental health and wellbeing.

“With 90% of serotonin – our happy hormone – produced in the gut the role of nutrition has never been more important in sustaining a balanced mental health.

“The Burnt Chef Project is proud to support Ham&High: Our Community’s Mental Health event to raise awareness for this important subject.”

Ham&High: Our Community's Mental Health - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

The discussion on nutrition will explore the link between what we eat and how we feel, and how diet affects the brain.

The panel will be held as part of a series of Zoom webinars, with the event supported by Camden and Islington NHS Foundation Trust, Thrive LDN and SANE – and sponsored by Barnet Fostering and UCL Academy.

“Food is central to our lives,” Lorenzo said.

“It is part of our social fabric as human beings the world over. And the importance of food and nutrition to the mental side of our wellbeing is seldom considered.

“We all understand the implications of a balanced diet to our physical health. However, the significance to our cerebral health cannot be underestimated.

“Certain foods, tastes or the smell of a particular dish can change how one feels at that very moment, and the sense of satisfaction after a good meal sets our mood for the rest of the day.

“As we continue to explore and expand our understanding and appreciation of mental health, the Ham and High highlighting the link between nutrition and how we feel on a daily basis should not be understated.”

Register for free here for Ham&High: Our Community's Mental Health.