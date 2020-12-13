Espionage novelist John Le Carré dies aged 89

Published: 10:33 PM December 13, 2020

Novelist and Hampstead resident John Le Carré has died at the age of 89.

The author of classic Cold War novels including The Spy Who Came In From The Cold and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy died on Saturday evening after a short illness, literary agent Curtis Brown said.

His death was not Covid-19 related.

A statement shared on behalf of the family of the writer said: “It is with great sadness that we must confirm that David Cornwell – John le Carré – passed away from pneumonia last Saturday night after a short battle with the illness.

“David is survived by his beloved wife of almost 50 years, Jane, and his sons Nicholas, Timothy, Stephen and Simon.

You may also want to watch:

“We all grieve deeply his passing. Our thanks go to the wonderful NHS team at the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro for the care and compassion that he was shown throughout his stay. We know they share our sadness.”