Meet a Belsize firm’s ‘Coco - The Namaste Castaway’ and ‘Yves - The Enfant Terrible’

Noshy founder Stefani Siraghi. Picture: Noshy Noshy

‘Frida - The Town Fantasist’, ‘Rosie - The Sunshine Duchess’, and ‘Bill - The Unlikely Poet’ may sound like Roald Dahl characters but in fact they are names in a new series of artisan-made truffles.

A selection of Noshy truffles. Picture: Noshy

Elsewhere on the menu of the Belsize-based Noshy are the chocolate hazelnut ‘Gustav — The Midnight Prince’ and the ginger ‘Elton — The Party Sparker’.

The Haverstock Hill company has been selling to corporate clients but has now launched lovenoshy.com for direct orders.

Founder Stefani Siraghi said: “We’re passionate about what we’re doing here at Noshy, which is really all about showing people that healthy snacking doesn’t need to be disappointing and dreary. We think it should be about pure joy. We believe our energy truffles can rival the taste and indulgence of the most beloved sweet treats, while packing an unparalleled punch of health benefits.”

There are 10 flavours, made with all-natural ingredients.