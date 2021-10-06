North London heroes raise thousands in London Marathon 2021
- Credit: Sense
North London runners have completed the London Marathon in aid of a host of causes close to their hearts.
On Sunday (October 3), the inspiring fundraisers endured the 26-mile route through central London, alongside tens of thousands of people from across the UK.
Celia Webster, 55, from Muswell Hill, raised over £4,500 for disability charity Sense, in honour of her 20-year-old daughter Maia.
Celia, who called herself "not a natural runner", had completed the marathon virtually last year.
Belsize Park-based New Zealander Chloe Bodley ran the London Marathon in memory of brother-in-law Josh Stanton.
You may also want to watch:
She raised more than £5,000 for charity Brain Tumour Research, and said she had an overwhelming sense of "pride" and "relief" as she crossed the finish line.
Chloe said: "I know Josh will be so proud.”
Most Read
- 1 Planet Organic to open in Hampstead High Street
- 2 'It feels great': West Hampstead couple open Belsize Hardware in Haverstock Hill
- 3 Murder charge in connection with missing Highgate woman, 70
- 4 Council eyes social housing to replace disused nursing home
- 5 NFL London 2021: Tottenham set to host two NFL games
- 6 'Disgraceful': No compensation for cancer survivor after flash floods
- 7 Seven unusual places to eat out in north London
- 8 Church Row bollards must be moved, says Hampstead family
- 9 Gospel Oak pharmacy overwhelmed by residents wanting booster jabs
- 10 Camden school support staff member speaks out over pay offer
Golders Green runners Jake Norton and Jonathan Wiesbart fundraised for charity Jewish Care, both completing the route in less than four hours.
Jake said: "It was a lot harder than I thought it was going to be, but the atmosphere was unbelievable and it was so good to see friends, family and the team from Jewish Care."