North London heroes raise thousands in London Marathon 2021

Published: 9:15 AM October 6, 2021

Muswell Hill runner Celia Webster (r) was cheered on by friend Caroline Brookes (l) and daughter Maia (r). - Credit: Sense

North London runners have completed the London Marathon in aid of a host of causes close to their hearts.

On Sunday (October 3), the inspiring fundraisers endured the 26-mile route through central London, alongside tens of thousands of people from across the UK.

Celia Webster, 55, from Muswell Hill, raised over £4,500 for disability charity Sense, in honour of her 20-year-old daughter Maia.

Celia, who called herself "not a natural runner", had completed the marathon virtually last year.

Celia Webster's family supported her as she ran the London Marathon. Maia (l) Jess, George, Celia, Orla and Matthew (r) Webster. - Credit: Sense

Belsize Park-based New Zealander Chloe Bodley ran the London Marathon in memory of brother-in-law Josh Stanton.

She raised more than £5,000 for charity Brain Tumour Research, and said she had an overwhelming sense of "pride" and "relief" as she crossed the finish line.

Chloe said: "I know Josh will be so proud.”

Chloe completed the marathon in four hours and 31 minutes. - Credit: Brain Tumour Research

Belsize Park runner Chloe Bodley ran in memory of her brother-in-law. - Credit: Brain Tumour Research

Golders Green runners Jake Norton and Jonathan Wiesbart fundraised for charity Jewish Care, both completing the route in less than four hours.

Jake said: "It was a lot harder than I thought it was going to be, but the atmosphere was unbelievable and it was so good to see friends, family and the team from Jewish Care."

Jake Norton, pictured with his parents Louise and Michael, ran the London Marathon for Jewish Care. - Credit: Jewish Care

Jake Norton completed his first marathon in three hours and 35 minutes. - Credit: Jewish Care



