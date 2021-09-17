Explore 8 of north London's prettiest streets
- Credit: André Langlois
"Pretty is in the eye of the beholder," as they say, but it's certainly true that as well as its "monstrous carbuncles" (TM, Prince Charles), London has areas of beauty.
I'm sure our readers will agree that the north of the city is home to more than its fair share of these.
As well as the natural beauty of Hampstead Heath, the woods around Highgate and the iconic Primrose Hill, much of our urban landscape has a certain elegance.
Here are just a few of those gems.
Chalcot Crescent, Primrose Hill
Paddington Bear did well for himself, landing up in one of these candy-coloured fantasy homes (in Windsor Gardens in the film).
WeBuyAnyHome recently estimated that the house was worth £3.1m when the first film was released in 2014 and is now worth £4m.
Most Read
- 1 Old Hampstead police station sold by Department for Education at £4m loss
- 2 Outdoor dining and one-way traffic to stay in St John's Wood High Street
- 3 Man left with £1,200 vet bill after puppy 'mauled' on Hampstead Heath
- 4 Crouch End entrepreneur supports Moroccan women with textile business
- 5 High Court date set for disabled swimmer's challenge over ponds charges
- 6 Taste of Nawab: A community staple with Tripadvisor acclaim
- 7 Haringey Green Lanes flat fire sees 40 firefighters tackle blaze
- 8 Christmas at Kenwood: 'Winter wonderland' primed for Hampstead Heath
- 9 Skyscraper plans rejected by Westminster Council over damage to views
- 10 'Family unit': 28 Church Row wins reader's favourite restaurant
Shamefully, I've not seen the films, so can't vouch for Paddington's nous in the property market or general contentment levels.
Camden Passage, Islington
Camden passage is not in Camden, and neither is one of the Camden Head pubs. One is in Camden High Street, but the other is in Camden Passage, which is in Islington. Clear?
I regret starting that paragraph but, anyway, Camden Passage is a retail gem off Upper Street (the best destination for dining outside central London?).
With some lovely outdoor food and coffee opportunities, it is the perfect place to people-watch, and is often alive with antiques traders and stalls.
Church Row, Hampstead
This beautiful street in the centre of Hampstead has had recent bollard issues, with the council working to reduce heavy vehicle traffic.
But it also boasts the beautiful St John-at-Hampstead church and 28 Church Row, voted as north London's best restaurant by Ham&High readers.
Makepeace Avenue, Highgate
The huge "Tudor" faces of the properties in the Holly Lodge Estate are an imposing presence.
These private roads, between Hampstead Heath and Highgate Cemetery, scream "exclusive".
Flask Walk, Hampstead
Hampstead is packed with beautiful residential streets, but Flask Walk is one of its commercial treasures.
Enjoy the independent traders eateries, and the gorgeous, medieval Flask pub.
Kelly Street
Challenging Chalcot Crescent for candy-box colours, Kelly Street is one of Kentish Town's many secrets.
It's well known to customers of Mario's Café and Eddy's Barber Shop.
Colebrooke Row, Islington
Tucked away behind Angel is the unassuming Colebrooke Row, lined on one side with public gardens.
It's quiet, a low traffic neighbourhood and some properties back onto the canal.
And it's pretty enough to provide homes to certain future prime ministers, and other television personalities.
Bishops Avenue
Remember how I said "pretty is in the eye of the beholder", well Bishops Avenue isn't to everyone's tastes but it does offer a glimpse of how the other half live.
Running from near Kenwood to East Finchley, "Billionaires' Row" is a mile of mansions.
Fancy it?
At the top end, beyond the A1 and near East Finchley station, a family home in Daniel Daggers Real Estate is on sale for a nice, round £10 million.
For that, you get seven bedrooms and a basement incorporating the "entertainment suite, swimming pool, jacuzzi and gymnasium". There are also separate quarters for staff and a large south-facing rear garden.
Meanwhile, Knight Frank is marketing a detached eight-bedroom ambassadorial residence for £17 million.